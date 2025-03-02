CHICAGO – Today, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced up to $10 million in funding for the Apprenticeship Expansion Competitive Grant Program to support workforce programs that expand Registered Apprenticeship Programs (RAPs) and pre-apprenticeship programs leading to RAPs. Grantees will be selected through a competitive Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) process.

“Since day one, my administration has prioritized expanding access to apprenticeship programs as a pathway to high-paying jobs,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “With the new Apprenticeship Expansion Competitive Grant program, we’re building on that commitment, initially prioritizing non-traditional and in-demand sectors to increase apprenticeship opportunities and support employers. These are the types of strategic investments that ensure we have a strong workforce in critical fields that drive future growth. And most importantly, it keeps our state's best assets — our people — at the forefront of economic progress.”

“Apprenticeships create life-changing opportunities, helping people gain skills and build a stable future,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “This investment expands access to high-demand fields, ensuring more Illinoisans have a pathway to success. When we invest in apprenticeships, we’re investing in stronger families, stronger businesses, and a stronger Illinois.”

The goal of the Illinois Apprenticeship Expansion Program is to increase RAP opportunities for career seekers while supporting employers by funding Intermediaries. These Intermediaries are key players in developing and administering programs, offering direct services to participants enrolled in RAPs or pre-apprenticeship programs. This round of grant funding opportunities will prioritize programs in non-traditional, in-demand RAPs and pre-apprenticeships leading to RAPs, which include, but are not limited to, health care, information technology, finance and business, architecture and engineering, creative industries, and public sector and government.

“Illinois greatest asset is its people, and the state’s pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs provide opportunities for hardworking Illinoisans to join our world-class workforce,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “This funding opportunity will ensure the state can continue to build on this success and prepare Illinoisans for long-term careers.”

Eligible applicants include community-based organizations, municipalities, education institutions, industry associations, state agencies, workforce boards, and non-profits that will serve as high-impact Intermediaries and have the capacity to meet program requirements.

“The Apprenticeship Expansion Competitive Grant Program is crucial to Illinois’ workforce,” said Representative Nick Smith (D – Chicago). “The tools and resources provided through these programs are critical in supporting apprentices and employers.”

Through a competitive Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) qualified entities can apply for grants from $200,000 to $1 million. Applications will be accepted until March 21, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. To view and apply for the grant, please visit the DCEO website. Interested parties are encouraged to reach out to CEO.GrantHelp@illinois.gov for application assistance. Applicants can watch DCEO’s technical assistance webinar.

Apprenticeship Illinois and DCEO will also hosts an in-person information session. Information for the in-person sessions is listed below:

“Apprenticeship programs can change the course of people’s lives, providing them with a stable, good-paying career,” said Senator Dave Koehler (D – Peoria Heights). “Investing in these programs is essential to our state’s workforce, as well as our local economies. I encourage all eligible entities to apply and take advantage of this great funding opportunity.”

The State of Illinois has prioritized expanding access to apprenticeship programs, making critical investments through legislation and programming to reduce barriers to high-wage jobs. This includes expanding the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship program, making significant capital investments in new training centers across the state, and significant investments to develop new statewide training programs – including apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs – through the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA).

As part of the agency's workforce and training efforts, DCEO has established a strong network of workforce, education and economic development partners across the state to recruit, prescreen, and provide training so individuals can take advantage of apprenticeship opportunities. Apprenticeship funding and training assistance supports Illinois businesses and employers as a proven solution to recruit, train and retain highly skilled workers.

