CHICAGO- Today, Governor JB Pritzker, along with the Illinois Department of Human Rights (IDHR) and the Illinois Commission on Discrimination and Hate Crimes (CDHC), announced the official launch of Help Stop Hate, a confidential service that provides support and resources to people and communities affected by hate. Hate crimes reached an all-time high in 2023, with 11,862 incidents reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“Across the nation and right here in Illinois, we have witnessed a rapid rise of hate crimes and discrimination. We – those who stand against hate, those who stand by our neighbors, and those who stand up for a free and inclusive Illinois – must take action.” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’m proud to officially launch Help Stop Hate, a new resource that will help protect and empower victims and witnesses to incidents of hate. Through a free, confidential, and multi-lingual service, individuals can report hateful acts and get connected to resources in their communities.”

“When we say hate has no home here, we act on it. We will never be silent in the face of hatred and bigotry,” said Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton. “In Illinois you have a right to safely exist, no matter your identity. May we all have the courage to boldly stand against all forms of hatred and intolerance.”

Help Stop Hate provides meaningful support to assist victims and witnesses of hate acts in reporting what happened and connecting them and their communities with vital resources. The service is free, confidential, and not affiliated with law enforcement. Online reports can be made in English, Spanish, Mandarin, Tagalog, Polish, Arabic, and Hindi. Callers can report in the language of their preference and receive assistance from call specialists trained in trauma-informed care.

“Acts of hate harm individuals and whole communities,” said IDHR Director Jim Bennett. “Help Stop Hate will provide support for people who may not know where else to turn. We need each and every Illinoisan to help stop the rise of hate. Your calls and online reports will ensure hate has no place to hide. Together, we can make Illinois more inclusive and safer for everyone.”

The Help Stop Hate launch will be followed by a statewide, multilingual campaign to support access to the service. The campaign will focus on reaching people and communities most frequently targeted by hate, including Black Americans, Latinos, Arab Americans, Native Americans, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, LGBTQIA+ people, religious minorities, immigrants and refugees, and people with disabilities.

“Acts of hate traumatize communities that already face systemic inequities and injustice at the intersection of multiple oppressions,” said Brave Space Alliance CEO and CDHC Commissioner Channyn Lynne Parker. “By instilling fear, a single act can communicate that an entire community does not belong or is at risk of further violence. Help Stop Hate connects survivors with much-needed support and funnels resources to communities where they are most needed.”

Governor Pritzker and the U.S. Department of Justice have invested millions in Illinois’ coordinated response to hate. Governor Pritzker set aside a $5 million, 5-year supplemental fund to support Help Stop Hate and the CDHC in the FY 2024 budget. CDHC and IDHR received a $1.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice under the Jabara-Heyer NO-HATE Act to launch Help Stop Hate. The U.S. DOJ provided an additional grant under the Act to the Illinois Office of the Attorney General to create and administer training for law enforcement on hate crime response protocol.

Help Stop Hate seeks to strengthen our state’s understanding of hate by providing a way to report hate acts of all kinds that is separate from law enforcement. Hate crimes often go unreported because targeted communities may not view the act as a hate crime, or they may not want to call the police. Help Stop Hate fills the gap – allowing people to report hate online or with call specialists trained in culturally competent and trauma-informed care. CDHC will share anonymized data with state and federal partners to identify the frequency and location of hate acts, and therefore where attention is needed. Data sharing will improve services, strengthen policies, and increase resources for all Illinoisans.

“Hate crimes and bias incidents are underreported, and that’s why providing more reporting options, like the Help Stop Hate helpline, is crucial,” said Attorney General Kwame Raoul. “My office remains committed to fighting hate and bias in Illinois, including by bringing civil and criminal prosecutions of hate crimes and training law enforcement and prosecutors to recognize and respond to hate crimes and bias incidents. I am glad to have this new tool to assist us in this important work.”

“By better understanding the landscape of hate in Illinois and the resources available to people affected by it, Illinois will be better equipped to stop and prevent hate,” said CDHC Executive Director Elana Kahn. “By submitting a report to Help Stop Hate, Illinoisans affected by hate can get the support they need and shape our statewide response to the rise of hate.”

Help Stop Hate is a safe, confidential service that provides support and resources to people and communities affected by hate. Reports can be made anonymously by calling (877) 458-4283, or (877) 458-HATE, Monday to Friday from 12-9 PM or online at any time by visiting ILStopHate.org. For individuals who want to report a hate crime to law enforcement immediately or who are in imminent danger, please call 911. For more information on Help Stop Hate, please visit ILStopHate.org.

