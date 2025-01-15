CHICAGO- Today, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Children’s Behavioral Health Transformation Initiative (CBHTI) announced the public launch of the BEACON (Behavioral Health Care and Ongoing Navigation) care portal, a centralized resource for Illinois youth and families seeking youth mental health services and care, including state agency support and community-based programs. BEACON is now live for use by Illinois residents and can be accessed at beacon.illinois.gov.

“We have made behavioral health a priority of my administration – not just investing in affordability and accessibility but breaking down the stigmas associated with it,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “With the launch of BEACON, families have an easy and accessible place to start. I’m thankful for the team at the Children’s Behavioral Health Transformation Initiative and the staff across six different state agencies whose collaboration proves that breaking down silos in state government can yield success across the board for the people of Illinois.”

"Mental health care is health care, and no family should struggle to find that support. Thanks to BEACON, that care is within reach," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "The skills we want future generations to inherit are rooted in holistic well-being and resilient communities that care for each other."

“The BEACON Care Portal is central to transforming children’s behavioral healthcare in Illinois,” said Dr. Dana Weiner, Chief Officer for Children's Behavioral Health Transformation Initiative. “By giving parents and caregivers a single place to access information and assistance for youth mental and behavioral health problems, we are empowering families to meet their own needs in their own communities. We are grateful to Governor Pritzker for prioritizing children’s mental health and for inspiring us to develop innovative solutions to complex challenges.”

In the portal, parents and caregivers can learn which community-based resources are available nearby and which state-funded programs youth may be eligible for. These programs might include outpatient counseling, school-based services, wraparound services to help support families caring for youth with complex needs, or residential treatment services. BEACON also provides assistance in organizing information about a child’s care and connecting families with the services, including communication with state agency representatives.

BEACON provides Illinois families with information about available behavioral health services for children and adolescents, centralizing resources from the following agencies:

Illinois Department of Human Services (DHS)

Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS)

Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE)

Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH)

Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS)

Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice (IDJJ)

BEACON is a direct result of Governor Pritzker’s establishment of the CBHTI and the portal was designed through a partnership with Google Public Sector. The platform had a soft launch in the fall of 2024 and has been utilized by state agency representatives, physicians, mental health practitioners, and school personnel, who have offered real-time input to shape, refine, and improve the service.

The BEACON portal allows a parent or guardian to obtain information about a range of services, from a simple listing of available programs offered by the state, to community-based services in their area, to the assistance of a Resource Coordinator who can help identify additional resources for children in need. The portal also provides access to Parent Navigators who can provide further assistance, particularly in connecting families to school-based services.

In complex cases that may require the involvement or services of more than one state agency, a Resource Coordinator may refer the case to a Clinical Specialist who will coordinate those services and facilitate communication with the child’s caregivers.

Parents and caregivers have the option of sharing information about their child’s situation and needs if they wish; the more information provided, the more BEACON can offer resources and guidance about specific services for that child’s needs. All information is strictly confidential in accordance with privacy and data security rules and regulations. Information is stored on a secure, encrypted platform that is not accessible to Google or anyone that has not been given explicit consent by each individual caregiver.

Cases that are open in BEACON will remain open until a child has been connected to an appropriate resource. The parent or caregiver will remain informed at each step along the way.

“For so many families looking for behavioral health options for their children, the process is overwhelming and complicated,” said Acting Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services Director Elizabeth Whitehorn. “The BEACON portal is a critical new resource that will streamline access to youth behavioral health care services for families across the state, making it easier for them to access much-needed services.”

“Behavioral health is public health,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “As a pediatrician, I have witnessed the challenges that children and their families face when they do not receive access to timely behavioral health services. Under Governor JB Pritzker’s leadership, Illinois continues to innovate in finding new and modern ways to improve the mental health of our children. The launch of the BEACON portal is another exciting step in that path, allowing our Illinois families access to, and information about, the services they need when they need them.”

“Providing children and families with the services they need, when they need them helps support healthy families and ultimately, thriving communities,” said Illinois DCFS Director, Heidi E. Mueller. “Empowering families with simple, real-time access to quality treatment options across the state is a game-changer, and ensures no family has to enter the child welfare system simply because they have no other way to find care for their children’s behavioral health needs.”

"When children receive the mental and behavioral support they need, it not only benefits them and their families but also strengthens the well-being of the entire community," said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Tony Sanders. "The Illinois State Board of Education is proud to support the launch of this transformative platform that will provide students across the state with streamlined access to mental health services – building a stronger, more resilient system that empowers families and ensures every child has the care and resources they need to thrive."

“Access to behavioral health resources is crucial to the rehabilitation of youth involved in the juvenile justice system,” said Acting Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice Director Robert Vickery. “BEACON is a tremendously helpful tool for families whose children need mental and behavioral health services as they transition back to their homes and communities, and it ultimately promotes safety in our communities.”

"Supporting our youth and their families means investing in our shared future," said Dulce M. Quintero, Secretary Designate, IDHS. "As we launch this new tool, I look forward to the powerful impact it will have on the behavioral health system throughout our state, bridging gaps and making inroads to meaningful care for our young people."

"This kind of speed and success doesn’t happen without unprecedented collaboration. The Children’s Behavioral Health Transformation Initiative brought together six child-serving State agencies—a partnership I’ve never seen on this scale during my time in public service," said Dr. David Albert, Director, IDHS Division of Mental Health. "This extraordinary partnership will serve for years to come as an example of what can be achieved when you dare to think big in state government."

“This modern and innovative portal greatly simplifies access to essential behavioral health resources for Illinois youth and families,” said Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology Secretary and State CIO Sanjay Gupta. “We are proud of our collaboration and guidance in assessing technical systems and identifying the best solution. The portal is a testament to our collective efforts and marks a significant step forward in our commitment to leveraging technology to support the mental health and well-being of our children."

For more information about the BEACON portal or to view an instructional video about how to utilize the service, go to beacon.illinois.gov.

