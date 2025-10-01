CHICAGO - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) joined state and local leaders, labor and transportation stakeholders today to announce the largest multi-year program to build and repair infrastructure in state history: $50.6 billion over six years, continuing an unprecedented investment in safety, mobility and quality of life made possible by the Governor’s Rebuild Illinois capital program. The new program, spread across all modes of transportation and touching every Illinois county, also includes $400 million to support 223 local projects. These projects, ranging from street and transit upgrades to bike and pedestrian improvements, are based on priorities submitted by counties, cities, townships, transit districts and other local agencies. ?

“Today, I’m proud to launch the latest roadmap – the largest in the history of the Illinois Department of Transportation,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Over the next six years, we’ll continue investing across the board in order to build the best infrastructure system in the nation – and create good jobs for Illinoisans in the process. From Chicago and Rockford to Springfield and Decatur, to Carbondale and Metropolis, every corner of our great state will benefit.”

Continuing an approach started under Governor Pritzker, IDOT’s new multi-year program is both comprehensive and multimodal, with investments in roads and bridges, aviation, transit, freight and passenger rail, waterways, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations. Projects are across state and local jurisdictions and in all 102 counties. The $50.6 billion eclipses the previous record of $41.4 billion set last year.

"Under Gov. Pritzker, our investments in transportation are doing more than ever to connect people to the meaningful destinations in their lives,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Gia Biagi. ? “This new multi-year construction program will not only create jobs and economic opportunity, but it will also improve quality of life in Illinois – making it easier to walk and bike, catch a bus, deliver goods, and get you safely from where you are to where you need to be.”

The Fiscal Year 2026-31 Proposed Highway and Multimodal Improvement Program will invest $32.5 billion in state and local roads and bridges, with $5.5 billion identified for the current fiscal year. A total of $18.1 billion is programmed for other modes, which includes $13.8 billion for transit, $2.9 billion for freight and passenger rail, $1.2 billion for aviation, and $200 million for ports and waterways.

On the highways side, the program will build or improve 7,107 lane miles of roads and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck on the state system, with $6.8 billion identified for 1,654 lane miles and more than 1.3 million square feet of bridge deck overseen by local governments.

“Funding these projects is a valuable investment that will create jobs, make it easier for Illinoisans to get where they need to go, and further cement our status as the transportation center of the country,” said Senate President Don Harmon (D-Oak Park).

“Illinois is continuing to invest in economic development and infrastructure projects both small and large in communities throughout our state.” said House Speaker Emanuel ‘Chris’ Welch (D-Hillside). “Each of these project means jobs, new economic activity, and a higher quality of life for those communities. Whether helping people get where they’re going, investing in recreation, or revitalizing downtown areas, these projects are about building the brighter future we all want for Illinois.”

“We want often overlooked communities to flourish,” said Leader Camille Lilly (D-Chicago). “Rebuild Illinois will be a key factor in accomplishing this mission by restoring our state’s structure, ultimately helping families save their well-earned money, while building equitable communities that will thrive for years to come.”

“I am excited for the Department of Transportation’s new Multi-Year Plan that prioritizes community quality of life, further continuing our efforts that people are able to go to school, their job or doctor’s appointments in a safe, reliable and accessible way,” said State Senator Ram Villivalam (D-Chicago). “I look forward to seeing the positive impacts this plan has, not only on our neighbors, but all Illinoisans.”

Article continues after sponsor message

"The local projects funded in this MYP not only improve the quality of life in Illinois-- they are also critically needed for the safety of our infrastructure" said State Sen. Cristina Castro (D-Elgin). "I am grateful that because of this Rebuild Illinois funding, the City of Elgin will be replacing the Kimball Street bridge, which is a vital artery in our downtown in need of improvement."

New to this year’s multi-year program is $400 million made available through special legislative appropriation and signed by Governor Pritzker to help further address local transportation needs, with consideration given to disadvantaged or economically distressed communities. Of the 223 awards, 177 are for roads, 34 for bike and pedestrian improvements, 10 for transit, two for ports. All projects required a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise goal to uplift small, local minority- and women-owned firms.

“Governor Pritzker recognizes the critical need to modernize Illinois’ infrastructure, and we appreciate his steadfast leadership,” said James P. Connolly, Business Manager of the LIUNA Chicago Laborers’ District Council. “Our members are ready to put this historic investment to work building a stronger economy and brighter future for communities across the state.”

“Today’s investment will build, improve, and maintain our state’s highways and multi-modal transportation systems for years to come,” said Tim Drea, IL AFL-CIO President. “These funds ensure that Illinois not only prioritizes necessary upgrades and maintenance to keep our communities safe, but also utilizes high quality, union labor, creating good paying jobs across the state. Thank you, Governor Pritzker, for earmarking this $400 million investment in safe roads and a strong economy.”

“Infrastructure is the foundation of a strong economy. This investment will create good union jobs, improve Illinoisans’ quality of life, and solidify our place as a major economic engine,” said Chicago Federation of Labor President Bob Reiter.

“SMART-TD commends Governor Pritzker and IDOT for their aggressive multiyear plan that includes historic funding for both passenger and freight rail projects, allowing Illinois to continue to lead the Midwest in improving and expanding upon their successful intercity passenger rail program and creating and sustaining good middle-class jobs,” said Robert W. Guy, state director, SMART Transportation Division.

"IUOE Local 150 welcomes the release of IDOT’s multi-year capital program, which will create good-paying jobs, strengthen our state’s infrastructure, and ensure safe and reliable transportation for working families across Illinois,” said James M. Sweeney, IUOE Local 150 President-Business Manager. These investments will help to ease congestion, support economic growth by moving goods and people more efficiently, and benefit communities by improving safety and access. When we invest in infrastructure, we invest in workers, families, and the future of our state.”

“The Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council applauds Governor Pritzker’s multi-year infrastructure plan,” said Kevin McLaughlin, Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council. “These investments mean steady work for our members for years to come and infrastructure improvements that will serve communities for generations.”

"Under the Rebuild Illinois program we have witnessed historic investments in the transportation systems of Illinois—including our vital freight railroad and passenger rail networks,” said Tim Butler, President of the Illinois Railroad Association. ? Thanks to the leadership of Governor Pritzker and legislative champions, Illinois continues to be the most important railroad state, and we lead the way nationally on vital projects such as CREATE and the Springfield Rail Improvements Project."

“On behalf of the hardworking men and women of the Union Building and Construction Trades, I want to thank Governor Pritzker for his continued leadership and commitment to strengthening Illinois’ infrastructure workforce,” said Mike Macellaio, President of the Chicago & Cook County Building & Construction Trades Council. “We are proud to stand with the Governor as he invests in projects that support good jobs and stronger communities.”

To acknowledge and salute the skilled trades that will be delivering the historic program for Illinoisans, Governor Pritzker announced the new multi-year program at the training center for the Laborers International Union of North America on Chicago’s West Side. Under his administration, labor has been making transformational impacts to infrastructure throughout the state through the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program, which has completed approximately $20.8 billion of improvements statewide on 21,309 lane miles of highway, 815 bridges and 1,181 additional safety improvements.

Passed in 2019, Governor Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

More like this: