CHICAGO- Today, Governor JB Pritzker joined Freedman Seating Company and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) to announce new investments in the company’s Chicago manufacturing facility that will create 50 new full-time jobs and retain 676 full-time jobs. Freedman Seating Company’s $4 million investment in capital expenditures, bolstered by an Economic Development for a Growing Economy (EDGE) agreement, will enable the company to make site improvements to accommodate new manufacturing equipment at its nearly 100-year-old facility in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood.

“Through the competitive incentive programs, workforce development, and other business development efforts, our state is supporting businesses that create jobs and invest back into their communities,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Illinois is one of the best places in the world for manufacturing companies, and today once again we’re proving that our state is open for business.”

From its humble beginning producing seats for horse-drawn carriages under the name of Hyman Freedman Company in 1893, this family owned-and-operated business is now one of the world’s largest specialty seating manufacturers. Incorporated in Illinois in 1954, Freedman Seating Company engineers and manufactures approximately 2,000 seats per day across the bus, rail, marine, delivery truck, specialty, and commercial vehicle seat markets.

"Programs like EDGE don’t give businesses a handout—they help level the playing field. They allow companies like ours to invest, grow, and compete while creating more opportunities where they are needed most," said Craig Freedman, CEO of Freedman Seating Company. "Without real, tangible support, businesses will leave. When that happens, communities suffer. We continue to invest in our facilities and our people because we believe in the West Side, we believe in Chicago, and we believe in Illinois."

Bolstered by EDGE incentives, Freedman Seating Company’s facility improvements to accommodate new equipment at its recently expanded 650,000-square-foot plant will support continued growth and expansion. By investing in their Chicago facility and the surrounding community, the company will continue to be an economic driver as they aim to leverage and develop local talent, enhancing economic vitality through the creation of skilled jobs and extensive training opportunities. This project will boost operational efficiency and expand the company’s capabilities, enabling them to provide better service to their customers and make a stronger contribution to the transportation industry.

“The EDGE incentive program continues to help companies to grow in Illinois – supporting economic development and good-paying jobs throughout the state,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Freedman Seating Company has a storied history in Illinois, and the State of Illinois’ investments will provide them with long-term growth opportunities to serve their customers and the Austin community as an industry leader.”

As part of the State's comprehensive incentive package, Freedman Seating Company received an EDGE tax credit, and has committed to making a $4 million investment. A link to the full agreement can be found here. In calendar year 2024, companies in the EDGE program committed more than $650 million in investments in Illinois communities across the state.

“Freedman Seating is an amazing, family-owned manufacturer that has been operating in Chicago since the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition. Today’s announcement by Governor Pritzker will allow Freedman Seating to modernize their operations, which are based in the historic Motorola manufacturing plant, ensuring they can continue to provide good-paying manufacturing jobs to hundreds of workers on Chicago’s West Side,” said Mark Denzler, president & CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association. “These continued investments in our state’s manufacturing industry are yet another signal that Illinois is open for business.”

About Freedman Seating Company

Freedman Seating is a manufacturer in Chicago, IL, designing, engineering, and building transportation seating and safety related products that keep North American moving, responding, and delivery. FSC supplies many different markets, including small bus, mid-size coach, heavy-duty transit, rail, marine, delivery truck, and paratransit. Freedman Seating is an ISO 9001 registered company with an on-site A2LA Accredited Mechanical Testing Lab.

