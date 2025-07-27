CHICAGO - Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), and Intersect Illinois today announced that quantum company Infleqtion will headquarter its global quantum computing operations in Illinois as a future tenant of the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park (IQMP). As part of the expected $50 million investment, the company will create dozens of new jobs, accelerating the growth of its hardware and software workforce and cementing a major expansion of its presence in the state’s innovation ecosystem. This announcement comes as hundreds of quantum leaders from business, government, and academia across the globe gather for the inaugural Global Quantum Forum hosted in Chicago.

“Just a few short years ago, we laid out a vision for making Illinois a global capital for quantum computing. We have worked with partners from across government, business, research institutions, National Laboratories, and academia to build an ecosystem that would attract the most important players in quantum development,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’m excited to announce that Infleqtion will be building their utility-scale, neutral atom quantum computer right here in Chicago, as a tenant of the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park, doubling down on their commitment to growth and innovation in our state, and creating good jobs and economic opportunity for all.”

With support from the State’s Manufacturing Illinois Chips for Real Opportunity Act (MICRO) Program, Infleqtion will develop a utility scale, neutral atom quantum system, which includes design and development of the next generation of Infleqtion’s Sqale quantum computer. The company will focus on R&D and manufacturing quantum computers, software development, and the development of quantum algorithms and applications for real-world use cases.

Infleqtion has deep ties to Illinois’ quantum ecosystem, with its Chicago-based software team originating from Super.tech – a University of Chicago spinout later acquired by the company. Expanding its operations and locating at IQMP allows the company to broaden its hardware-software co-design and quantum application development activities and to connect more closely with Illinois’ existing quantum ecosystem, including the state’s world class talent pool, research, and diverse industry base.

“Governor Pritzker’s commitment to quantum innovation is helping Illinois foster one of the nation’s most vibrant communities of scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs,” said Matthew Kinsella, CEO, Infleqtion. “Infleqtion is proud to expand our presence here to build the first utility-scale quantum computer based on neutral atom technology, a critical step toward unlocking quantum advantage and ushering in a new era of scientific and economic leadership.”

Infleqtion will serve as a founding member of the National Quantum Algorithms Center, supporting strategic partners and federally funded programs including ARPA-E, the U.S. Army, and private foundations like Wellcome Leap. Infleqtion will join a growing list of tenants at the IQMP including anchor tenant PsiQuantum, Diraq, the IL-DARPA Quantum Proving Ground, the National Quantum Algorithm Center, and IBM’s Quantum System Two.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Infleqtion to the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park,” said Harley Johnson, Executive Director and CEO of the IQMP. “Infleqtion’s decision to join the IQMP reflects the strength of Illinois’ quantum ecosystem and our shared commitment to advancing cutting-edge innovation, creating jobs and building a world-class hub for quantum research, development, and manufacturing on Chicago’s South Side.”

Quantum computers have the potential to solve the complex problems and grand challenges that society faces, while creating jobs and bringing significant investment to Illinois. As Illinois attracts more quantum leaders to the state, IQMP is projected to generate up to $20 billion in economic impact and create thousands of jobs. Illinois continues to support the growth of the first-of-its-kind campus as it builds out a network of co-located companies, startups, federal research offices, national laboratories, and universities.

Governor Pritzker has made quantum a major priority for his administration. In addition to the $500 million investment in the quantum campus, Illinois previously allocated $200 million to support the Chicago Quantum Exchange, the first state to make that large of a commitment.

“Infleqtion’s decision to expand in Illinois and establish its quantum computing division headquarters here underscores our state’s growing leadership in quantum technology and innovation,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Through strategic investments like the MICRO program, we are creating the infrastructure and incentives needed to attract cutting-edge companies and high-quality jobs to Illinois.”

DCEO’s MICRO program provides incentives for companies that manufacture microchips, semiconductors, quantum computers, and associated component parts as well as those engaged in research and development. This MICRO agreement specifies a minimum company investment of $14 million and the creation of at least 36 full-time jobs. A link to the full Infleqtion MICRO agreement can be found on the DCEO website.

"Intersect is proud to have played a leading role in Infleqtion's decision to significantly deepen its Illinois ties and officially call our state home," said Intersect Illinois President and CEO Christy George. "This expansion, as well as the inaugural Global Quantum Forum taking place right now in Chicago, is more proof that Illinois is in a league of its own for quantum innovation."

The announcement of Infleqtion’s expansion in Illinois coincides with Chicago’s inaugural Global Quantum Forum – hosted by Intersect Illinois, Chicago Council on Global Affairs, and P33 – which brings together leaders from government, industry, and academia to advance collaboration in the quantum industry. Illinois’ growing quantum ecosystem, including the addition of Infleqtion to the IQMP, demonstrates the state’s continued leadership and momentum in shaping the future of this transformative field.

“Infleqtion is a tremendous partner to Chicago, Illinois, and the broader quantum community, and we are honored to deepen our collaboration,” said Brad Henderson, CEO of P33. “This underscores the region’s growing role as a global quantum leader and reinforces the importance of public-private partnerships in driving innovation, talent development, and economic growth. Infleqtion is helping build a future where the Midwest is synonymous with quantum leadership.”

