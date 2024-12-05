CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center (IMEC) and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced that the State has been awarded $2 million in federal grant funding for the Smart Manufacturing Lighthouse Program (SMLP). This funding will be provided by the U.S. Department of Energy, through the Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains’ (MESC) State Manufacturing Leadership Program.

“Manufacturing is at the heart of our state’s economic strength, and this new federal funding will help us take it to the next level,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “By equipping small and medium-sized manufacturers with smart manufacturing technologies, we’re accelerating innovation and driving progress toward a clean energy economy – while ensuring no community is left behind. I am deeply thankful to our federal partners for recognizing the importance of this work and supporting Illinois’ next chapter of innovation and sustainability in manufacturing.”

“Smart manufacturing is about creating opportunities—for businesses to grow, for workers to thrive, and for emerging communities to access the tools they need to succeed,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “It’s about ensuring that innovation benefits everyone and builds a stronger, more inclusive Illinois.”

Through the Smart Manufacturing Lighthouse Program, IMEC and DCEO will work collaboratively with local community and labor groups to provide resources, outreach, technical assistance, financial assistance, or workforce and training support to small- and medium-sized manufacturers (SMMs). The SMLP will help advance the goals of the Illinois Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) by providing support around technology adoption and reducing energy burden to SMMs and workforce development partners in underserved communities across the state.

“This funding is essential to building upon the success of Illinois' world-class manufacturing industry,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “DCEO is dedicated to working collaboratively to ensure programs like IMEC’s Smart Manufacturing Lighthouse are supported and create training opportunities for the state’s talented workforce.”

“We aim to equip Illinois manufacturers with the tools they need to enhance efficiency, adopt cutting-edge technologies, and remain competitive in an evolving world. This initiative will empower manufacturers to innovate, grow, and contribute to a stronger, more sustainable economy,” said David Boulay, Ph.D., President of IMEC. “We are privileged to work closely with the state of Illinois, leveraging the expertise of the IMEC team to drive smart manufacturing practices across the state.”

The goal of the Smart Manufacturing Lighthouse Program (SMLP) is to accelerate the adoption of smart manufacturing technologies among SMMs in Illinois, focusing on enhancing economic competitiveness, efficiency, and energy productivity. The program will provide a range of services, including training, workforce development, technology showcases, and direct implementation, to drive smart manufacturing across the state.

Through this funding, 30 manufacturers will have the opportunity to demonstrate the applications of smart technology and showcase best practices for other manufacturers. The possibilities of high-performance computing in SMMs will be explored in a pilot program in partnership with Argonne National Laboratory.

The program is expected to provide training to 200 individuals in smart technologies and provide them with new in-demand skills and pilot a smart manufacturing intern corp. Additionally, at least 40% of the benefits of SMLP will directly support underrepresented and underserved communities.

“By investing in our manufacturing capabilities, we’re securing our economic future and ensuring that the United States remains a formidable force on the global stage,” said U.S. Senator Dick Durbin. “Today’s announced funding through the Department of Energy for the Smart Manufacturing Lighthouse Program will accelerate Illinois’ adoption of smart manufacturing technology, provide skills training to 200 individuals, and fortify our manufacturing sector. I will continue working at the federal level to ensure Illinois is at the forefront of technology innovation.”

“From creating good-paying, local jobs to increasing sustainability and strengthening our supply chains—investing in clean, smart manufacturing has a positive ripple effect for hardworking Illinois families and our nation,” said U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth. “I’m proud to see that, with this federal investment, the Smart Manufacturing Lighthouse Program will now be able to provide workforce development training, technical support and financial assistance to local manufacturers across our state. I’ll keep working to make sure our communities have the resources they need as we expand smart manufacturing in Illinois.”

About IMEC

The Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center (IMEC) serves as the state’s U.S. Department of Commerce NIST Manufacturing Extension Partnership center. IMEC is a team of industry improvement specialists dedicated to providing Illinois Manufacturers with the solutions, tools, and resources to create sustainable, competitive futures. IMEC drives growth through enterprise excellence, helping organizations become more effective and efficient through tailored solutions and support. In 2024, they assisted over 3,000 companies and helped create or retain over 7,700 jobs, resulting in over $870M aggregate impact to the Illinois economy. IMEC has seven offices statewide and 55 full-time industry improvement specialists. For more information, visit www.imec.org.

