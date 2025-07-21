NORMAL - Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and Adient, a global leader in automotive seating, today announced the company will establish a facility in Normal to assemble seat components for Rivian products. Adient plans to make a capital investment of more than $8 million with support from the Reimagining Energy and Vehicles in Illinois (REV Illinois) program, which will enable the company to establish its operations and create 75 new full-time jobs.

“With more EV suppliers calling Illinois home due to our unmatched workforce, infrastructure and competitive incentives, we are growing our reputation as a global leader in the electric vehicle sector,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Adient’s new facility in Normal is a critical investment in our state’s growing EV ecosystem and supply chain. With yet another global company choosing to locate in Illinois, we’re creating more jobs, opportunities and bolstering economic development for the people of Illinois.”

"Illinois continues to lead the way in electric vehicles and advanced manufacturing, and we are excited to welcome Adient to our growing clean energy ecosystem," said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. "Through our REV Illinois program, we are proud to support innovative companies that are creating the clean energy jobs of the future right here in Central Illinois."

Adient specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of innovative seating systems and components for all major automakers. The company maintains a significant global footprint – operating more than 200 manufacturing and assembly plants in 29 countries.

“Adient is pleased to leverage our global expertise in automotive seating to become part of the Normal community,” said Jim Conklin, Executive Vice President Americas for Adient.

Article continues after sponsor message

At this facility, Adient will produce complete front and rear seat assemblies for Rivian, a leading electric vehicle manufacturer also based in Normal. Adient will repurpose an existing 85,000-square-foot warehouse south of College Avenue and adjacent to Rivian’s plant in order to begin operations as soon as possible, providing a timely and efficient supply chain solution.

"Having suppliers like Adient located near our plant in Normal will be a key enabler when we increase production next year to build R2," said Carlo Materazzo, Rivian Vice President of Manufacturing Operations. "Integrating suppliers on site reduces costs and improves manufacturing efficiency."

Last year, Governor Pritzker joined Rivian to announce a historic $1.5 billion investment from the company to build its highly anticipated R2 model at its Normal facility and create more than 550 full-time jobs. Earlier this year, the State and Rivian announced the company is investing an additional $120 million and creating nearly 100 more jobs to construct a new 1.2 million-square-foot supplier park across Highway 150. These companies have committed to Illinois due to the strength of the state’s workforce, the vitality of the business climate, and the high quality of infrastructure.

"This is great news for Central Illinois,” said State Senator Dave Koehler (D-Peoria). “Adient’s decision to locate in Normal not only builds on our region’s growing role in the EV supply chain, but it also brings new, good-paying jobs to our community."

"I am thrilled to welcome Adient to Normal,” said State Representative Sharon Chung (D-Bloomington). “With the continued growth of Rivian and now its suppliers, our region is becoming a hub for innovation in clean energy and advanced manufacturing."

Guided by Illinois' Economic Growth Plan, the REV Illinois program supports a targeted industry for the state – clean energy production and advanced manufacturing – which continues to expand because of strong state leadership and a commitment to fostering innovation, sustainability, and long-term economic competitiveness. As part of the State's incentive package, Adient received a REV Illinois tax credit for their capital investment and commitment to job creation. A link to the full Adient agreement can be found here.

“On behalf of Normal I am excited to welcome Adient to our community,” said Town of Normal Mayor Chris Koos. “This addition of a manufacturing partner in our community is good for more than Normal, Bloomington or McLean County. All of Central Illinois will benefit from the creation of jobs, a stronger economy and a foundation for future growth.”

More like this: