SPRINGFIELD - Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration:

Illinois Workforce and Innovation Board

Daniel Serota will continue to serve as a Member of the Illinois Workforce and Innovation Board.* As Vice President of Government and Public Affairs at Aon, a leading global professional services firm, Serota creates meaningful and sustainable connections with a wide variety of stakeholders to further Aon’s public service mission and community outreach activities. With over a decade of experience in this role, he leads public policy and political initiatives for Aon at the federal, state, and regulatory level, and he directs Aon’s Political Action Committee. He also empowers the Latino Professional Network within Aon as Executive Sponsor. Serota has garnered recognition from some of the top leadership groups in Chicago, including Crain’s Chicago Business’ 40 Under 40, Edgar Fellows, and Leadership Greater Chicago. Among other civic leadership roles, Serota is Treasurer for Chicagoland Chamber PAC and serves on the Breakthrough T1D Illinois Chapter Board. Serota received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University.

Public Administrator and Public Guardian

Robert Porter will serve as Public Administrator and Public Guardian for Woodford County.* Porter has served as Public Administrator and Public Guardian of both McLean County and Logan County since December 2021. Porter also currently serves as Secretary of McLean County Historical Society and sits on the boards of the Bloomington Public Library Foundation, the Illinois Guardianship Association, and Autism McLean. He is a Certified National Guardian through the Center for Guardianship Certification. Porter received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign College of Law and his Bachelor of Arts from Illinois Wesleyan University.

Prisoner Review Board

Timothy Nugent will serve as Chair and a Member of the Prisoner Review Board.* Nugent currently serves as President and CEO of Economic Alliance of Kankakee County. There, he manages the Office of Economic Development, working with local business leaders, as well as local, state, and federal governments, to promote the county. Additionally, he served as Mayor of the Village of Manteno from 2005 until 2025. Nugent received a certificate of completion from the FBI National Academy, and he received a Bachelor’s degree from Governors State University.

Nugent’s appointment is effective September 16, 2025.

Tracy Buckley will serve as a Member of the Prisoner Review Board.* Buckley has dedicated her career to criminal justice. She currently serves as Contractor with Prisoner Review Board. Previously, Buckley served as Chief of Operations and Office Administrator with Illinois Prisoner Review Board, as well as Office Assistant with Illinois Department of Corrections. Buckley received an Associate in Arts from Lincoln Land Community College.

Buckley’s appointment is effective September 16, 2025.

* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

