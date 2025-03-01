SPRINGFIELD - Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration:

Employment Security Advisory Board

Kelli Harrison will serve as a Member of the Employment Security Advisory Board.* Harrison has dedicated her career protecting working families across the Midwest. She began her career working at the Mitsubishi plant in Normal, IL from 1989-2016. She currently serves as the UAW Legislative Coordinator for Region 4. Prior to her current position, she served as the Financial Secretary of UAW Local 2488 and served as a trustee with Labor Discussion Leader. Harrison also teaches classes about strengthening the labor movement at the USAW Pat Greathouse Center in Ottawa.

Rob Karr will continue to serve as a Member of the Employment Security Advisory Board.* Karr joined the Illinois Retail Merchants Association staff in 1994, coordinating IRMA’s government relations efforts. In that capacity, he also served as the legislative coordinator for the Illinois Food Retailers Association and the Midwest Hardware Association. Additionally, he had the responsibility for IRMA’s membership development efforts. In 2012, Karr was named Executive Vice President and assumed the position of President & CEO on Jan. 1, 2014. He currently serves on the Employment Security Advisory Board to the Illinois Department of Employment Security, the Illinois Workers’ Compensation Advisory Board to the Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission, the Illinois Attorney General’s Franchise Advisory Board, the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Food Safety Advisory Committee and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s Low-Income Energy Assistance Program Policy Advisory Council. In 2024, FMI- The Food Industry Association, bestowed upon Karr the Donald H. MacManus Award for extraordinary achievements in public affairs. In 2021, Karr was recognized by United to Safeguard Against Illicit-Trade for his work in Illinois enacting a comprehensive organized retail crime law. Karr received a Bachelor of Arts from Illinois State University.

Labor Advisory Board

Cherita Ellens will continue to serve as Member of the Labor Advisory Board.* Cherita Ellens currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer for Women Employed. She supports and advances the organizations mission to address challenges all women face day-to-day. Prior to her time at Women Employed she was the Executive Vice President of Business Operations and Communications for Skills for Chicagoland’s Future. While in this position she was responsible for executive oversight and strategic direction. Ellens developed and lead strategic initiatives including Youth Employment Initiative and Earned Revenue/Fee for Service. Preceding her time as Executive VP she also served as Vice President of Business Operations and Communications. Cherita Ellens received her Bachelor of Science from Illinois State University, an Executive Fundraising Certificate from Indiana University School of Philanthropy, and an Executive Master of Business Administration from The University of Notre Dame.

State Mining Board

Sherly Chavarria will continue to serve as a Member of the Illinois State Board of Education.* Dr. Chavarria is a highly experienced leader with over 15 years of experience spanning the classroom, school, community, and district levels. Currently, she serves as the Senior Program Officer for Education at the Lloyd A. Fry Foundation. Previously, as Chief of Teaching and Learning at Chicago Public Schools (CPS), she spearheaded major initiatives, including the Skyline Curriculum Equity Initiative, expanding access to high-quality curriculum and instructional resources for all CPS students. Before her district leadership role, Dr. Chavarria served as Principal of William P. Nixon Elementary School, where she led the school’s transition into a Dual Language school. She began her career as a teacher in CPS, teaching intermediate grades. Dr. Chavarria earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and cultural and social anthropology from Stanford University, a master's degree in teaching from National Louis University, and a doctorate in education from the University of Illinois Chicago.

* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

