SPRINGFIELD - Lanetta Haynes Turner will serve on the Children and Family Services Advisory Council.* Haynes Turner currently serves as Chief of Staff to Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. She previously served the county as deputy chief of staff and as executive director at Cook County Justice Advisory Council. She entered into public service after over seven years leading Cook County Justice for Children – a nonprofit organization that advocates for systemic reforms within the Juvenile Court and Juvenile Temporary Detention Center – and CASA of Cook County, which advocates on behalf of abused and neglected children in the foster care system. She began her career as a staff attorney at Lifespan Center for Legal Services and as assistant corporation counsel at the City of Chicago. Haynes Turner is a member of the Chicago Bar Association and was named on the 100 Women to Watch list in Today’s Chicago Woman Magazine. She earned her Bachelor of Science in education and social policy from Northwestern University and her Juris Doctor from the Loyola University Chicago School of Law.

Anita Weinberg will continue to serve on the Children and Family Services Advisory Council.* Weinberg currently serves as a clinical professor and the Director of the Child Law Policy Institute at Loyola University Chicago. Previously, she served as Director of Policy and Planning at the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, a staff attorney for the Legal Assistance Foundation of Chicago, a senior fellow at the Illinois Human Services Consortium, and an attorney and supervisor for the Cook County Office of the Public Guardian. Weinberg also worked as a consultant, project director and assistant to the director at the Child Welfare League of America. She is a member of the Governor’s Children’s Cabinet Working Group, the Illinois ACE Collaborative Steering Committee, the Illinois Start to Finish Steering Committee, Loyola University Institute of Public Health Advisory Board, Cook County Lead Poisoning Advisory Council and the Governor’s Lead Safe Housing Advisory Council. Weinberg earned her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Michigan, her Master of Social Work from Columbia University and her Juris Doctor from the Loyola University of Chicago School of Law.

ILLINOIS SPORTS FACILITIES AUTHORITY

Manuel Sanchez will serve as Chair of the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority.* Sanchez currently works at Sanchez, Daniels, and Hoffman as founder and managing partner. Previously, he worked as an associate and partner at Hinshaw, Culbertson, Moelmann, Hoban, and Fuller. In addition, Sanchez served on the Northern Illinois University Board of Trustees for 15 years, and currently sits on the Illinois Liquor Control Commission. He is a member of the Executive Club of Chicago, the Economic Club of Chicago, the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, the Chicago and Illinois Bar Associations, the Society of Trials Lawyers, and the Litigation Counsel of America. Sanchez earned his Bachelor of Arts from Northern Illinois University and his Juris Doctor from the University of Pennsylvania School of Law

Leslie Darling will serve on the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority.* Darling currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of the Chicago Infrastructure Trust. Previously, she served as First Assistant Corporation Counsel for the City of Chicago Department of Law and as legislative counsel for the City of Chicago Mayor’s Office from 1998 to 2001. In addition, Darling has worked as a partner at Ungaretti and Harris and as a senior associate at Mayer Brown. She is a member of the Chicago Bar Association, Chicago Area Public Affairs Group and the Chicago Women in Government Relations American Bar Association. Darling earned her Bachelor of Science from Bradley University and her Juris Doctor from DePaul University College of Law.

Michael Forde will serve on the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority.* Forde is the Managing Partner of Forde Law Offices, where he has practiced for 7 years. He was previously a partner at Mayer Brown LLP, where he co-chaired that firm’s Commercial Litigation practice. Forde has also served Chief Legal Counsel in the Illinois Comptroller’s office, Law Clerk to the Honorable Mary Ann G. McMorrow of the Illinois Supreme Court and as Law Clerk to the Honorable Charles P. Kocoras of the United States Northern District Court of Illinois. He currently serves as chairman of the Illinois International Port District Board, as a board member of the St. Ignatius College Prep Development Committee and as a member of the Economic Club of Chicago. Forde earned his Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctor from Georgetown University and his Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago School of Business.

* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

