SPRINGFIELD - Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration:

Employment Security Advisory Board

Patrick Devaney will continue to serve as a Member of the Employment Security Advisory Board.* Devaney is the Secretary Treasurer of the Illinois AFL-CIO and former President of the Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois, a role he held for over a decade. He served more than 2o years with the Champaign Fire Department and held various leadership roles on the Executive Board of the Champaign Firefighters IAFF Local 1260. In addition to his service on the Employment Security Advisory Board, Devaney has served on the State Fire Marshal Advisory Board and the Pension Consolidation Task Force. Devaney earned a Bachelor of Arts from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.

Northeastern Illinois University Board of Trustees

Anna Meresidis will continue to serve as a Member of the Northeastern Illinois University Board of Trustees.* Meresidis is a legal advisor to businesses navigating complex corporate financing transactions, including secured and unsecured loans, private placements, and note deals. A Partner at Jenner & Block, she focuses on bankruptcy, restructuring, and mergers and acquisitions. She was most recently recognized as one of Crain’s Chicago Business “2024 Notable Women in Law.” Meresidis earned a Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctor from Fordham University.

Illinois State Board of Elections

Cristina Cray will continue to serve as a Member of the Illinois State Board of Elections.* Cray served as Director of Legislation for the Illinois State Board of Elections for 15 years, where she led the implementation of federal and state mandates pertaining to elections. She also was the Director of Legislation for the Division of Banking at the Illinois Department of Professional and Financial Regulation. An active member of her community, Cray has taught at Lincoln Land Community College and the University of Illinois at Springfield and dedicated many years to serving as a board member and volunteer with organizations such as Quincy University, Sponsored Programs and Research Compliance (SPaRC), Rotary, Kings Daughters, Leadership Illinois, the Illinois Lincoln Series, and St. Agnes School. Cray earned a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Quincy University and Master of Science in Political Studies from the University of Illinois at Springfield.

Illinois Torture Inquiry and Relief Commission

Bennett Kaplan will continue to serve as a Member of the Illinois Torture Inquiry and Relief Commission.* Kaplan is Managing Director of Axium Consulting, where he specializes in complex internal investigations involving fraud, embezzlement, kickbacks, corruption, and regulatory non-compliance for public and private companies. He also leads comprehensive due diligence and risk assessment investigations to help investment firms and global businesses in understanding risks and advancing integrity. Kaplan previously served over seven years as an Assistant United States Attorney with the Department of Justice, where he successfully investigated and prosecuted corruption and fraud cases. Following his public service, Bennett practiced law at the international law firm of Mayer Brown. In addition to being an experienced attorney, Bennett is a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Fraud Examiner. Bennett previously served as Chairperson of the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Hate Crime Prosecution Council and on the Illinois Commission on Discrimination and Hate Crimes. Bennett earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and Juris Doctor from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law.

Sarah Raisch will serve as a Member of the Illinois Torture Inquiry and Relief Commission.* Raisch is a Senior Attorney at Romanucci & Blandin, where she focuses on civil rights, police misconduct, sexual abuse, and medical malpractice litigation. A committed advocate for human rights, her legal career centers on seeking accountability and justice for those harmed by systemic abuse. She represents victims of police brutality, institutional sexual abuse, and mass shootings. ? Raisch brings over a decade of experience as a former public defender, having served as an Assistant Public Defender in Lake County, Illinois until 2022. She represented clients a wide range of criminal charges and challenged unlawful searches, coerced confessions, and other constitutional violations. Raisch earned both her Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctor from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

