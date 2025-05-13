WASHINGTON, D.C. - Governor JB Pritzker, Damera Corporation and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced the company will open its first U.S. assembly plant in the Greater Peoria region. Damera Corporation (Damera Bus USA LLC in the U.S.) plans to make a capital investment of more than $31.5 million over four years with support from a Reimagining Energy and Vehicles in Illinois (REV Illinois) agreement, which will enable the company to expand into Illinois and create 90 new full-time jobs. The announcement was made with Governor Pritzker and Damera leadership in Washington DC as part of a larger business development trip.

“Over the past six years, Illinois has pushed to solidify our status as a hub of the EV future – and put our shoulder to the wheel to get that vision off the ground and on the road,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “With this investment of more than $31.5 million–supported by state incentives–Damera will expand into our state and create 90 new full-time jobs. Through our competitive incentive programs, workforce development, and other business attraction efforts, the state is bringing in companies like Damera that not only create jobs and opportunity for our people, but commit themselves to our communities.”

“Today marks a milestone for Peoria and Illinois,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “Investments like this from the Damera Corporation are a testament to the kind of economy we are building here in Illinois; one that provides opportunity to all corners of our state and builds towards a sustainable future.”

Damera Corporation, a Canadian transit solutions provider, is the exclusive North American distributor of the Karsan eJEST, a zero-emission minibus (ZEB) with a capacity of 19 passengers and a range of 130 miles. Damera Bus USA LLC has leased a facility in the greater Peoria region to sell and service the eJEST and to establish their first U.S. electric transit bus assembly plant to deploy additional models. The facility will include assembly lines, testing zones, quality control, storage, and administrative offices as well as specialized areas for battery assembly, charging infrastructure, and sustainability initiatives.

With top infrastructure, a growing EV ecosystem, access to global supply chains and an abundant, qualified workforce, Illinois continues to grow and attract companies in the clean energy space. In recent years, Illinois has topped key economic development rankings, including Site Selection Magazine, which has ranked Illinois second in the U.S. for corporate expansions and relocations for three years running, and CNBC’s Top States for Business where Illinois ranks in the top ten for infrastructure, education, access to capital, cost of living, and tech and innovation.

“As we continue to expand Damera Bus USA LLC’s presence in the United States, our commitment to fostering long-term growth and job creation in the Peoria area remains unwavering. This investment not only strengthens the local economy but also creates hundreds of new opportunities for the community. We are proud to contribute to a vibrant workforce and are deeply committed to supporting the economic prosperity of the region,” said Roger D’Hollander, Chief Operating Officer of Damera. “This investment aligns directly with the BAA waiver application we have put forward that will facilitate our expansion in the US and help reinforce our long-term vision for the future. We would also like to thank Congressman LaHood and his office for their support of this effort and for playing a crucial role in ensuring its success. We are excited about the positive impact this partnership will have on the local economy, the creation of sustainable jobs, and the continued growth of Peoria County and the state of Illinois.”

The company met Team Illinois at the SelectUSA Investment Summit in 2024, which is an annual event that offers state and local economic development teams the opportunity to network directly with international companies considering expanding or relocating to the U.S.

“Illinois continues to attract global leaders in clean energy and advanced manufacturing thanks to our skilled workforce, strong infrastructure, and bold vision for a sustainable future,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Damera’s decision to establish their first U.S. assembly plant in Peoria is a testament our strategic investments through REV Illinois, and it marks another step toward cultivating a greener economy for all Illinoisans.”

“Damera's decision to be in Illinois for its first U.S. assembly base is a reflection of our state's strong electric vehicle sector. Intersect exists to ensure companies like Damera can find a home in our welcoming state,” said Intersect Illinois President and CEO Christy George. “Illinois is committed to remaining a leader in clean energy, so we welcome the role international innovators like Damera play in providing sustainable solutions and expanding economic opportunities for Illinoisians.”

“The Damera team have been great partners in this process from the very beginning," said Chris Setti, CEO of the Greater Peoria Region Economic Development Corporation. "We are happy that they chose the Greater Peoria region to be their first location in our country, and we look forward to helping them grow in the community and be another successful business calling the Greater Peoria region home."

Governor Pritzker has committed to a state goal of 1 million electric vehicles on the road by 2030 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Damera Corporation’s decision to expand into Illinois builds upon the numerous clean energy companies that have recently chosen to establish or expand their business in the state including Rivian, Avina Clean Hydrogen, and Wieland North America.

Guided by Illinois’ Economic Growth Plan, the REV Illinois program supports a targeted industry for the state - clean energy production and manufacturing - which continues to grow with assistance from Illinois' leadership and their support of innovative technologies that reduce costs and emissions. As part of the State's comprehensive incentive package, Damera Corporation received a REV Illinois tax credit for their capital investment and commitment to job creation. A link to the full Damera Bus USA LLC agreement can be found here.

