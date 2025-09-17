CHICAGO - After successfully fighting to restore funding that had been frozen by the Trump Administration, Governor JB Pritzker, Attorney General Kwame Raoul, and the Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that $18.4 million in grants is being awarded to build 25 charging stations for electric vehicles along interstate corridors. The funding is made possible through the second round of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, which is helping to invest in communities and generate economic development while advancing our goal to have a million EVs registered in Illinois by 2030.

“Illinois has been at the forefront of building a clean energy economy that creates jobs and helps lower costs for consumers, and building electric vehicle chargers across the states has been core to that mission,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’m thankful for the quick action of our Attorney General in the fight to restore these funds that President Trump was unlawfully withholding. With these resources rightfully coming back to Illinois, I look forward to taking another step forward in our continued efforts to expand EV infrastructure and boosting local economies across Illinois.”

As part of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress and signed into law in 2021, Illinois is set to receive a total of $148 million through NEVI to build out an EV charging network, first along interstate corridors, followed by more local locations. Gov. Pritzker announced the initial round of $25.3 million in NEVI awards last year to build 37 charging stations.

In May, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul joined 16 other attorneys general in suing the Federal Highway Administration for withholding the remainder of the appropriated funds. A judge in June ordered the administration to release funding appropriated to Illinois and 13 other states.

“In May, I joined 16 state attorneys general in suing the Trump administration for unlawfully holding critical National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program funding – which is appropriated by Congress – hostage,” said Attorney General Kwame Raoul. “Our coalition obtained a court order requiring the administration to release NEVI funds that states including Illinois are counting on to construct EV charging stations and improve safety for drivers traveling long distances. I am pleased that our coalition’s work has resulted in this money finally reaching Illinois, which ultimately boosts our state’s economy.”

The NEVI program is part of a series of comprehensive initiatives to achieve our goal of becoming a leader in manufacturing and deploying EVs.?In addition to making travel by EVs more reliable and accessible, the funding advances Pritzker Administration’s commitment to make the state an EV industry leader, fight climate change and create jobs.

“When Senate Democrats passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act back in 2021, we voted to send the resources and funding to our home states to build new, better infrastructure. ? Because of the IIJA, more than $18 million is coming to Illinois to support electric vehicle charging stations,” said U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL). ? “After months of battling the Trump Administration’s unconscionable freeze of this critical funding, Illinois is finally seeing its fair share of support from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program. This funding is a continuation of Illinois state leaders shared goal to help reduce carbon emissions, ease the transition to clean power sources, and combat the climate crisis.”

“When we passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law we brought vital investment home to Illinois,” said U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL). “While the Trump Administration is focused on trying to illegally claw back already-appropriated federal funding, I’m committed to working alongside Governor Pritzker, Senator Durbin and our state and local leaders to hold the Administration accountable and ensure our communities receive the federal resources promised. This funding will help expand access to reliable charging stations for electric vehicles, critical in helping invest in Illinois’s clean energy future and making EV use more accessible for all Illinoisans.”

“We will not stop our efforts to build an accessible and reliable electric vehicle charging network across our state,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Gia Biagi.?? “These charging stations not only provide transportation options, but also economic opportunity for cities and towns throughout Illinois.”

“This is an important step forward in building Illinois’ clean energy economy,” said Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Director Kristin Richards. “These investments not only expand our electric vehicle charging network, but they also drive our continued growth in the EV manufacturing sector, from automakers and suppliers to the skilled workers powering the transition.”

“The NEVI-funded chargers along Illinois’ interstate corridors are critical to building a reliable statewide backbone of fast-charging infrastructure to continue the critical growth of electric vehicle deployment in Illinois. These stations directly complement the Illinois EPA’s efforts, which have supported more than 450 charging locations across the state,” said Illinois EPA Director James Jennings. “Together, state agencies are working to offer EV drivers multiple charging options at numerous locations, ensuring accessible and convenient travel throughout Illinois."

The 25 projects throughout the state were chosen via a competitive call for projects held last fall. The awards will facilitate the construction of 167 new charging ports. Selected locations will have at least four DC fast charging ports, each of which can fully charge a typical EV from empty in less than 30 minutes.?? Among the charging stations to be built:

$787,500 to Rivian Automotive Inc., Wally’s, 1 Holiday Road, Pontiac.

$910,287 to Francis Energy Charging LLC, Eric’s Too Family Restaurant and Lounge, 921 Maple Hill Road, Bloomington.

$801,840 to Universal EV LLC, Dairy Queen, 1504 E. Frontage Road, Okawville.

$649,702, EVgo Services LLC, Crossroads Plaza North, 1304 Thelma Keller Ave., Effingham.

$555,577, Electrify America LLC, Meijer, 2401 N. Prospect Ave., Champaign.

$850,304 to Universal EV LLC, Midtown Inn, 3125 Wide Track Drive, Springfield.

$599,351 to Tesla Inc., Target, 6601 Grand Ave., Gurnee.

“This type of charging infrastructure will not only increase the number of charging stations, but it will enhance our energy sources for the Bloomington community as well,” said Bloomington Mayor Dan Brady.

“We’re very pleased to get a Level 3 charger for the Springfield area for EV drivers along the I-55 corridor,” said Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher. “Projects like this complement what we are doing inside our community for smart city infrastructure to meet the needs of our citizens and visitors.”

