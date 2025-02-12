CHICAGO - Today Governor JB Pritzker joined the Aspen Institute, climate advocates, and business leaders to announce that the 2025 Aspen Ideas: Climate conference will take place in Chicago. Previously, the conference has been held in Miami Beach, Florida each year since its inception in 2022.

“Illinois and our Midwestern neighbors are leading the way growing a clean energy economy that supports good-paying jobs and lowers energy costs. ? I can think of no better place to bring together clean energy and climate leaders than Chicago,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Our focus on fresh water, electric vehicles, alternate energy sources, and so many other facets of sustainable infrastructure form a regional powerhouse that I’m eager to show off to climate leaders from around the country.”

The Aspen Ideas: Climate conference brings together members of the public alongside climate leaders to learn about current climate issues and discuss innovative solutions. Conference attendees are composed of a mix of subject matter experts from a range of environmental and climate related industries, along with engaged members of the public from the Chicagoland area and beyond. The Aspen Institute will partner with the Chicago Climate Corps (C3) to host the conference. C3 focuses on bringing together local leaders ages 25-40 to accelerate regional climate action.

Illinois has been a regional and national leader in growing the clean energy economy. Governor Pritzker’s landmark Climate and Equitable Jobs Act created over 8,000 clean jobs from 2021 to 2023, growing eight times faster than overall jobs. The state has established 11 workforce hubs across the state to provide job training in sustainable energy careers, providing a path to good-paying jobs for Illinoisans beginning as early as high school.

Governor Pritzker spoke at the 2024 Aspen Ideas conference, participating in a panel on fresh water’s critical role in the climate conversation. Governor Pritzker also joined with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers in an op-ed this spring calling for increased focus on the role of the Great Lakes region in meeting clean energy and fresh water goals.

Chicago also stands out nationally as one of the best places in the country to host large conferences. McCormick Place, where the conference will e hosted, attracts nearly 2 million guests a year, creating a $1.8 billion impact for the City of Chicago. McCormick Place is host to the largest convention in North America, the International Manufacturing and Technology Show (IMTS) which brings approximately 120,000 people to Chicago every other September.

