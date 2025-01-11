CHICAGO - Today Governor JB Pritzker announced the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will receive $43 million in federal funding for the Chicago Region Environmental and Transportation Efficiency’s (CREATE) 65th & Harlem Avenue rail project. The project will create an overpass for travel over Belt Railway of Chicago’s (BRC) tracks via 65th street each day, improving efficiency for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians in Chicago and neighboring Bedford Park, Summit, and Garfield Ridge, as well as allowing faster travel for freight trains heading into and out of BRC’s Clearing yard.

“This sort of smart, people-focused infrastructure investment exemplifies the best in what federal/state funding partnerships can do—present a solution that will make the daily commutes of Chicagoans and their neighbors and the daily movement of freight more efficient, making everyone’s day a little easier,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’m grateful to CREATE for identifying and supporting these projects, and to President Biden’s administration for making such substantial investments in our roads and bridges under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Federal dollars in partnership with IDOT have made a major impact on Chicago’s south side in recent years, from this project to the Red Line Expansion grant funding which was allocated this week as well.”

Nearly 10,000 vehicles and 200 buses travel through the 65th St crossing each day, and an additional 17,500 vehicles travel through the adjacent intersection on Harlem and 63rd St, many of whom are slowed or stopped due to train crossings. This project will eliminate daily to over 1,100 vehicles daily, giving Illinois drivers 644 hours of time back per day. This crossing, designated a “911 Critical Crossing,” will also have easier access for emergency vehicles needing to enter the area and will improve emergency response times throughout the area.

In addition to the grade separation elevating 65th St over the BRC, the project will also include infrastructure improvements at area intersections, elevation of 65th St’s intersections with Harlem Ave (IL 43) and Old Harlem Ave; intersection improvements on IL 43 at 63rd St and 65th St, new multi-use path and sidewalk connections, and drainage and lighting improvements in the area. Cars will be able to cross rail tracks regardless of train passage, reducing vehicle delay and improving rail crossing safety numbers.

The $43 million grant will be supplemented by $25 million in federal National Highway Performance Program funds and $13 million in IDOT matching funds, as well as $4.3 million in matching funds from private partner railroads.

The CREATE program has been a key driver of federal funding to Chicago-area transportation projects. In October, Governor Pritzker and IDOT announced $290 million in grants for the 75th St Corridor Improvement Project, the largest piece of the CREATE program, a partnership between federal, state, and local partners, as well as the freight and passenger railroads, to deliver a total of 70 projects to improve the flow of goods, services and people over roads and rails throughout the region. The funding will rebuild track infrastructure, add tracks, fix or replace 14 aging bridges and viaducts as well as implement mobility improvements on surface streets in target areas. Through his historic Rebuild Illinois capital program, Governor Pritzker’s administration has made record investments in infrastructure, committing more than $1 billion in funding for the rail network, with $600 million supporting passenger rail and $450 million supporting the CREATE program since he took office in 2019.

“Today’s funding is a major investment in Chicago’s future. This federal funding will help reduce vehicle delay due to gate-down time, improve railroad crossing safety, promote mobility and connectivity, and advance sustainability and resiliency within Chicago’s neighborhoods,” said Senator Dick Durbin. “I’m proud to have worked with Sen. Duckworth to help secure more than $800 million for CREATE Program projects and will continue to ensure that our state has the federal resources to improve and expand its infrastructure.”

“Bedford Park is one of the most important transportation hubs not only in Illinois, but in the United States,” said Rep. Sean Casten. “I’m proud to see this federal funding invested in the 6th Congressional District that will improve our local infrastructure, increase railroad crossing safety, reduce traffic congestion in the area, and reinforce the Chicago region’s essential role as a national transportation center.”

“The Chicagoland region is home to one of the busiest freight rail hubs in our country, and the residents and stakeholders of the region know how critical freight rail is to our economy,” said Congressman Chuy García. “This investment will enhance railroad crossing safety, reduce traffic, improve supply chain efficiency, create jobs, and much more. As a senior member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I am proud to have played a key role in securing these funds for my community.”

