CHICAGO - Today, Governor JB Pritzker announced a $38.6 million investment from the U.S. Department of Transportation towards Amtrak’s Borealis Intercity Passenger Rail Service Line, which began service in May 2024. Borealis service runs from Chicago to Minneapolis with an additional Illinois stop in Glenview. In September, Governor Pritzker joined Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers in a coordinated bid between their states to deliver this expanded commuter rail service in the Borealis corridor. The funding will support six years of operations for the Borealis service.

“As Governor, I’m always working to improve transportation options for the people of Illinois and in our surrounding region,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’m thankful to the Biden-Harris administration for their ongoing support of Amtrak’s Borealis Service, which connects Chicago to our northern neighbors in Wisconsin and Minnesota. More rail connections between our states offers both more convenience and economic opportunity to travelers and workers across the region.”

The Amtrak Borealis service will fill schedule gaps between the other Twin Cities- Chicago route—the Amtrak Empire Builder service line—ultimately improving service options and more travel flexibility for urban and rural communities using the route. In the first 22 weeks of its opening alone, over 100,000 people rode the Borealis Service line.

This federal funding was awarded through the Federal Railroad Administration’s (FRA) Restoration and Enhancement (R&E) Grant Program. The R&E Program assists in supporting projects that will address regional transportation system gaps. The Borealis Line expands transportation options and responds to increased population and economic growth, all while supporting the long-term transportation initiatives of Illinois, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

“The Amtrak Borealis has been a resounding success, welcoming thousands of passengers and providing a safer, more affordable travel option between our Midwest states,” said Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. “The expansion of passenger rail services is an investment in our communities and a major contributor to economic growth. I’m grateful to Amtrak, our neighboring states, and the Biden-Harris Administration for their partnership in this project and their commitment to the continued growth of this vital transportation system.”

“Since its launch back in May, the Borealis train has already proved to be an asset to our state, providing a safe, efficient travel option for Wisconsin residents and visitors alike and increasing opportunity for economic development in our communities,” said Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers. “Thanks to the tremendous support of our federal partners, including Senator Baldwin and the Biden-Harris Administration, this investment will help further support our efforts to expand and grow passenger rail across the state and allow us to continue building the 21st-century transportation system Wisconsinites need and deserve.”

