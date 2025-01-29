JERSEYVILLE - Today, Governor JB Pritzker joined the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and local leaders to announce Regional Site Readiness Program awards totaling $31 million to support site readiness activities at 24 sites across the state. The program includes two competitive funding opportunities: Planning grants to support due diligence activities, studies and site plans, and Capital Ready grants to support capital infrastructure improvements. Through this funding, 13 Planning grantees and 11 Capital Ready grantees will undertake due diligence and development projects to better prepared sites to attract future investment and new job opportunities in the industrial sector across Illinois’ Economic Development Regions.

“Readiness planning, assessments, infrastructure improvements – these things are all the fundamental work that must be done for businesses and investments to flourish and jobs to grow across the state,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “In every corner of Illinois, there are communities that are overflowing with untapped potential but do not have the resources and support they needed to fully realize it. Now, standing in front of you, I’m happy to say a whole lot has changed – we are investing in our sites, we are thinking about the future, and we are growing economic development across the state.”

“These site readiness grants are more than infrastructure projects—they're investments in people, potential, and the future of our communities,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “When we invest strategically and locally, we create new opportunities, strengthen economies, and drive transformative growth."

Guided by Illinois’ 2024 Economic Growth Plan, which includes site readiness as a central initiative of the State’s business development strategy, the Regional Site Readiness Program aims to support municipalities, local economic development organizations, and landowners in gathering information and making site improvement necessary to attract industrial businesses to their communities.

“The Regional Site Readiness Program is building on the state’s economic momentum,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “These projects are readying sites for new capital investment and job creation to solidify Illinois’ reputation as an economic powerhouse that provides companies with access to the infrastructure they need to succeed.”

“This investment in the Regional Site Readiness Program marks a significant milestone in Illinois’ economic development strategy. By equipping communities with the tools to prepare sites for future growth, we’re enhancing our state’s appeal as a prime destination for business expansion and investment. This initiative will drive economic growth, create good-paying jobs, and benefit every region of Illinois,” said Christy George, President & CEO of Intersect Illinois.

“We are committed to investing in the hardworking people of Central Illinois by boosting our economy and expanding job opportunities,” said State Senator Doris Turner (D-Springfield). “These projects will ensure we are in the best possible position to attract new job creators and take on future growth opportunities.”

“The Illinois Economic Development Association commends Governor Pritzker and DCEO for making these critical investments into site readiness. Prepared sites give our communities a leg up for recruiting new companies and for creating jobs,” said Ken Springer, Chairman of the Illinois Economic Development Association.

“Investing in site readiness is one of the smartest economic development strategies we can pursue. By investing in site readiness, we are making it easier and faster for private companies to say yes to investing in our region. Thank you to Governor Pritzker for his continued commitment to the businesses and people of Illinois,” said Kyle Anderson, Executive Director at Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois.

“Economic growth has a unique power to bring people together. It transcends differences and unites us around a common goal. These resources allow us to pursue developments that are not only the right fit for Jerseyville but align with our values, strengths, and ambitions,” said Jerseyville Mayor Kevin Stork. “Thank you again, Governor, DCEO, and Intersect Illinois for your partnership, vision, and belief in Jerseyville.”

Through the planning and capital ready competitive grant opportunities, DCEO is investing in the full spectrum of industrial site readiness needs on sites over 50-acres throughout the state. All grants required a local match as a portion of the total project cost. The planning grants will fund critical due diligence including environmental studies, engineering studies, site concept plans and preparation activities for land acquisition. Capital ready grants will fund a variety of site development capital expenses, including critical horizontal infrastructure such as roads, water, sewer and other utilities necessary for future industrial businesses to locate in Illinois. Both types of investments are needed to increase the number of sites ready for industrial development.

Capital Ready Grants Program Recipients:

Grantee Region Award Project Description City of Decatur Central $2,918,000 Water main extension for 190-acre site City of Lockport Northeast $3,000,000 Water and sewer infrastructure for 140-acre STAR Innovation District Chicago Department of Transportation Northeast $3,000,000 Road infrastructure on Burley Avenue for 66-acre site City of Marengo Northeast $3,000,000 Water and sewer infrastructure to 138-acre site City of Rockford Northern Stateline $2,428,000 Road and water infrastructure to 132-acre site City of Belvidere Northern Stateline $2,974,912 Sewer extension to 137-acre site Jo-Carroll Depot Local Redevelopment Authority Northwest $3,000,000 Energy infrastructure for 400-acre site at the Savanna Industrial Park City of Mattoon Southeast $2,357,920 Substation improvements for 74-acres at Mattoon Enterprise Park City of Effingham Southeast $3,000,000 Water, sewer and road extensions to 150-acre site City of Vandalia Southeast $3,000,000 Road and water improvements for 97-acres at Vandalia Industrial Park City of Red Bud Southwest $929,046 Article continues after sponsor message Road infrastructure for 50-acre site at the Red Bud Business Park

Planning Grants Program Recipients:

Grantee Region Award Project Description Springfield Airport Authority Central $147,600 Mapping and drainage study for 116-acres at Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport City of Decatur Central $149,500 Water infrastructure study for 80-acre site. Champaign County Economic Development Corporation East Central $150,000 Wastewater engineering study for 301-acres at Apollo Industrial Park Greater Livingston County Economic Development Council North Central $35,168 Environmental due diligence for 362-acres at MegaSite USA Village of Coal City Northeast $120,000 Environmental due diligence and site design for 635-acre site City of Harvard Northeast $144,110 Environmental due diligence and feasibility study for 218-acre site Greater Freeport Partnership Northern Stateline $144,000 Engineering, due diligence, and land use planning for 68-acre site City of Ottawa Northwest $118,696 Environmental due diligence and option preparation for 258-acres City of East Moline Northwest $128,000 Environmental due diligence and hydrology study for 615-acres Crawford County Development Association Southeast $143,978 Environmental due diligence and site design for 123-acres City of Metropolis Southern $150,000 Environmental due diligence and site design for 237-acres at Metropolis Industrial Park Jerseyville Economic Development Council, Inc Southwest $100,000 Preparation of option documents for 500 acres City of Greenville Southwest $150,000 Environmental due diligence and site design for 484-acres at Kelsey Park

The Regional Site Readiness Program recipients were selected through a competitive Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) that was open to local governments, economic development organizations, and private landowners. Grants ranged from just over $35,000 to $3,000,000. In addition to the $31 million in Regional Site Readiness Program funding that was awarded, DCEO plans to deploy available funds for additional site development opportunities in the future.

Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is the largest capital program in Illinois history. The $45 billion investment is supporting improvements to the state’s infrastructure, creating jobs and promoting economic growth.

