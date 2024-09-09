SPRINGFIELD - On World EV Day, Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced $25.3 million in grants to build charging stations along interstate corridors through the initial round of funding made available from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program. In addition to making travel by electric vehicle more reliable and accessible, the funding advances Gov. Pritzker’s continuing commitment to make the state an industry leader and fight climate change by putting a million EVs on Illinois roads by 2030.

“Today, I am proud to take another step toward making Illinois a national leader in clean energy,” said Gov. Pritzker. “Thanks to the NEVI program, we’re able to build an integrated network of charging stations that will help ensure we meet our goal of putting 1 million electric vehicles on the road by 2030. As Illinois leads the electric vehicle revolution, we’re fulfilling our commitment to cleaner, greener energy and travel in every corner of the state.”

Administered by IDOT using federal funds through the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act, the state’s NEVI program aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by providing access to charging at least every 50 miles along interstates. The NEVI program is part of a series of comprehensive initiatives to achieve the state’s goal of becoming a leader in manufacturing and deploying electric vehicles.

“We’re proud of our work to make Gov. Pritzker’s electric vehicle goals a reality. This round of funding will bring new life to those efforts in communities large and small, further positioning Illinois as a leader in the growth of electric vehicles,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Under Gov. Pritzker, IDOT is committed to providing the public with safe, reliable options on how they wish to travel. Building EV infrastructure also creates new economic opportunities throughout the state.”

A total of 37 projects throughout the state were chosen in this first round of NEVI funding, which will facilitate the construction of 182 new charging ports. Selected locations will have at least four DC fast charging ports, each of which can fully charge a typical EV from empty in less than 30 minutes.

Among the charging stations to be built:

Cook County

$484,818 to Red E Charging LLC, Gas N Wash, 800 S. Cicero Ave., Cicero.

573,326 to BP Products North America Inc., BP station at 4306 S. Wentworth Ave., Chicago.

$774,533 to Francis Energy Charging LLC, Taco Bell, 12716 Ashland Ave., Calumet Park.

$688,644 to Meijer Stores Limited Partnership, Meijer, 1301 Meijer Drive, Rolling Meadows.

DuPage County

$451,634 to Electrify America LLC, York Center Plaza, 601 N. York St., Elmhurst.

Madison County

$649,240 to Universal EV LLC, La Quinta Inn & Suites, Gateway Drive, Collinsville.

Clark County

$854,641 to Phillips 66 Co., Phillips 66 station, 939 N. Illinois 49, Casey.

Macon County

$1.1 million to Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores Inc., Love’s Travel Stop, 3925 County Fair Drive, Decatur.

Tazewell County

595,841 to EVgo Services LLC, Kohl’s, 401 N. Main St., East Peoria.

The entire list can be viewed at Drive Electric Illinois or by visiting idot.click/drive-electric. All of the awards are contingent on the selected recipients entering into a grant agreement with IDOT.

“As we electrify transportation across the country, we must strive to build smarter, faster charging infrastructure in Illinois. Our commitment to reducing carbon emissions and combatting the climate crisis is unwavering, and this initiative stands as a testament to that dedication,” said U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois). “This federal funding will propel the decarbonization of our transportation sector while engaging Illinoisans in the process and expanding our workforce.”

“Expanding access to reliable charging stations for electric vehicles helps lower fuel costs and reduce emissions across our state,” said U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois). “I look forward to continuing to work alongside the Illinois Department of Transportation as we keep working to grow Illinois as a leader in electric vehicles and make EV use more accessible for all Illinoisans.”

The next application period for funding is anticipated in late 2024. For more information on NEVI in Illinois, visit Drive Electric Illinois or email dot.driveelectric@illinois.gov.

Now in its fifth year, World EV Day was created to raise awareness and promote the shift to electric vehicles worldwide.

