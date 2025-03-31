PEKIN – Governor JB Pritzker, Epic Medical and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced the company will open its first U.S. facility in the Riverway Business Park in Pekin. Epic Medical, which will operate as Epic Pharma Solutions Inc. in Illinois, will make a $25 million capital investment with support from an Economic Development for a Growing Economy (EDGE) agreement with DCEO, which will enable the company to expand into the U.S., construct an intravenous (IV) solutions manufacturing facility, and initially create 50 new full-time jobs.

“Illinois is one of the best places in the world for manufacturing companies to operate, and we are thrilled to welcome Epic Medical to Pekin,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “With the $25 million investment, the Central Illinois facility will create good-paying jobs for working families in the region while strengthening the medical device supply chain to increase the availability of important medical products.”

“This is an ‘epic’ moment for Epic Medical,” said Freddie Lee, CEO of Epic Medical. “The opening of our IV manufacturing unit in Pekin represents our continued dedication to providing cutting-edge medical supplies to support healthcare professionals and patients. We are proud to expand our operations, create new jobs, and strengthen our role in the medical supply industry.”

Epic Medical is a leading innovator in medical device manufacturing supporting hospitals, pharmacies, and home infusion providers with reliable and high-quality IV solutions. Bolstered by EDGE incentives, Epic Medical will expand into the United States with the construction of an IV solution manufacturing facility. This facility will significantly enhance the company’s capacity to produce high-quality IV solutions and related medical products.

“Epic Medical’s decision to invest in Pekin and expand their operations to the U.S. is a significant win for Illinois,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “This investment demonstrates the strength of our state’s business environment and the success of the EDGE program in fostering growth and innovation."

“Intersect Illinois worked to recruit Epic Medical, and it is a testament to Illinois’ strengths – its skilled workforce, natural resources and logistics network – that the company chose to open its first U.S. facility here,” said Intersect Illinois president and CEO Christy George. “Epic Medical made the right choice in recognizing what we know: Illinois is a prime spot for businesses looking to grow.”

As part of the State's comprehensive incentive package, Epic Medical received an EDGE tax credit for their substantial investment and commitment to job creation. A link to the full Epic Medical agreement can be found on the DCEO website. In calendar year 2024, companies in the EDGE program committed more than $650 million in investments in communities across Illinois.

About Epic Medical

Epic Medical is a leading manufacturer of high-quality FDA approved medical devices (elastomeric pumps, NIOSH compliant Closed System Transfer Devices, Robotic Chemo compounding automation & pioneering an imminently to be launched AI driven platform to support early patient discharge from hospitals, reducing further the cost of healthcare). With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Epic Medical has established itself as a trusted partner to healthcare providers across the globe. The company operates state-of-the-art facilities, ensuring the highest standards in product safety, reliability, and performance.

