SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker announced today 15 Illinois community colleges will receive more than $103.5 million to expand existing facilities and construct new buildings, among other projects. The investments are made possible by the Governor’s historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan, the most robust capital plan in Illinois history and the first in nearly a decade.

“Community colleges are vital hubs that provide advanced and continuing education, career and technical training, distance learning and workforce development,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “As the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the economy of every state in the nation, it is more critical than ever that we continue to invest in the state’s educational institutions so they can continue to provide resources that advance livelihoods and spur the economy. The return on this investment of over $100 million will be far greater, as these institutions provide close-to-home educational opportunities and the promise of a better future for Illinoisans throughout the state.”

In addition to $103.5 million in State funding, the 15 community colleges will receive an additional $34.5 million in local investments, bringing the total commitment to these projects to $138 million. Projects at the colleges include entirely new and expanded training facilities, classroom and laboratory renovations, new utilities, and repaving of streets and parking lots.

The Pritzker administration is emphasizing repairing and replacing the state’s infrastructure in addition to expanding existing facilities which have been left in disrepair for far too long. The historic Rebuild Illinois capital plan passed with bipartisan supermajorities and will invest $45 billion in roads, bridges, railways, universities, early childhood centers and state facilities over the next six years, creating and supporting an estimated 540,000 jobs over the life of the plan and revitalizing local economies across the state.

The 15 community colleges receiving funding are:

Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg/Knox County: $422,700 for road resurfacing on a significant portion of Tom L. Wilson Blvd on campus.

College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn/DuPage County: $3.3 million for grounds and retention pond improvements including bank stabilization of three ponds and construction of observation platforms.

Danville Area Community College in Danville/Vermilion County: $2.3 million to remodel 32,500 square feet of space at the Clock Tower Center, a building from the early 1900s and for rehabilitation of Ornamental Horticulture Building, including additions to the greenhouse.

Harper College in Palatine/Cook County: $42 million for a one stop admissions and campus student life center and related improvements.

John A. Logan College in Carterville/Williamson County: $3.8 million for an 8,200 square foot, two-story expansion of the west lobby building.

Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield/Sangamon County: $3.8 million to renovate and expand the student services center in Menard Hall.

Lincoln Trail College (Illinois Eastern Community Colleges) in Robinson/Crawford County: $8.4 million for construction of a technology center, providing classroom and laboratory space for several of its technical programs.

McHenry County College in Crystal Lake/McHenry County: $15.8 million for a new 52,000 square foot career, technical and manufacturing center.

Morton College in Cicero/Cook County: $4.9 million for parking lot expansion and lot, road and walkway replacements, including lighting and landscaping.



Olney Central College (Illinois Eastern Community Colleges) in Olney/ Richland County: $2.3 million for an applied technology center for allied health field instruction and increased computer labs.

Rend Lake College in Ina/Jefferson County: $5.3 million for a new allied health building, including classrooms and laboratories.

Shawnee Community College in Ullin/Pulaski County: $2 million for HVAC upgrades in buildings H and I on its main campus.

Southeastern Illinois College in Carmi/White County: $1.7 million for development of a vocational building at an extension campus site in Carmi on land donated by the city.

Spoon River College in Macomb/McDonough County: $6.1 million to expand and renovate the Taylor and Centers buildings at its Macomb campus, which house career and technical education and nursing programs.

Triton College in River Grove/Cook County: $1.7 million for new energy efficient windows at its four-line buildings.

