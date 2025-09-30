CHICAGO - Today, Governor JB Pritzker hosted a press conference with elected officials, community advocates, and local leaders to condemn the significant escalation over the weekend of aggressive and alarming tactics used by the Trump Administration’s ICE and Customs and Border Patrol federal agents against journalists, peaceful protesters, and families across the city of Chicago and surrounding suburbs. The Governor also announced that the Illinois National Guard was notified that the Department of Homeland Security sent a memo to the Department of War requesting 100 military personnel be sent to Illinois.

Over the weekend, there were numerous, confirmed reports of federal agents abusing their power, intimidating innocent civilians, violating the rights of due process, and waging war on law-abiding Illinoisians. This continues to be a manufactured crisis focused on causing chaos and mayhem, with the aim of creating a pretext to deploy military troops against Chicago and its suburbs — just as the President appears to be doing in Portland, Oregon, and what he already did in Los Angeles, California, which has already been ruled illegal and unconstitutional by a federal judge.

“As I’ve said countless times before, this is not about crime or public safety. This is about sowing fear, intimidation, and division among Americans. This is about consolidating power into Donald Trump’s hands,” said Governor Pritzker. “We are here standing together — elected officials, business leaders, the faith community, law enforcement, educators, community organizations, and more – united in our opposition to these flagrant abuses of power by the federal government. With one voice, we are telling this unwarranted and unconstitutional occupation to get out of Chicago.”

To further confirm this is a manufactured, political stunt and that the focus has never been on fighting actual crime, Chief Bovino openly admitted that they are simply arresting people for “how they look.” ICE is also using tear gas, rubber bullets, and chemical agents against protesters and journalists, while also threatening local leaders. Additionally, federal agents are prowling downtown Chicago carrying weapons of war, wearing camouflage, and detaining families.

This weekend's actions come as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has already begun to double down on their aggressive tactics in Illinois — including shooting and killing a man, permitting ICE officers to use military gear, leaving children stranded after their parents were arrested, and arresting and tasing U.S. Citizens — and then using the footage from their operation here to publish an irreverent video with the Pokémon theme song, slogan, and imagery without permission from the company.

"We're past the point of debating the Trump administration's intentions: This has nothing to do with public safety. This is about performing reckless stunts to show off their willingness to abuse power—and real Illinoisans are being harmed in the process,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “Masked agents with assault rifles aren't going after the "worst of the worst," they're stalking peaceful residents in our neighborhoods. To those justifiably alarmed by this show of militarized force: Governor Pritzker and I will do everything in our power to defend your rights and protect your freedom."

“The Trump administration’s latest stunt – sending heavily armed, masked federal agents into the streets of Chicago this weekend – has nothing to do with public safety. The President is using his militarized force the exact way he intended – to advance his political goals,” said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. “This is a continuation of the administration’s war on the poor. They have cut food assistance, they’ve cut Medicaid, they’ve cut violence prevention. They have made life harder and more dangerous for poor and working people, all while doing nothing to make our city safer.”

“The actions we’ve witnessed have cruelly eclipsed any pretense that this is in any way about protecting the public’s safety,” said Illinois Senate President Don Harmon (D-Oak Park). “The Trump administration has brought chaos to our communities. Meanwhile, grocery prices soar, agricultural markets collapse and the federal government teeters on shutdown. I would urge the President to rethink his agenda.”

“The scenes of Donald Trump’s masked troopers marching through downtown Chicago, teargassing Americans in Broadview, and bringing violence and fear to Franklin Park, West Chicago, and so many other communities are images copied from the darkest moments of the past—not the bright future we all dream of," said House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch (D-Hillside). "We will stand up to this violence, this intimidation, and the hate behind it. We will speak up for what’s right. We will fight in the courts. And we will always support the American Dream against the petty intimidation tactics of authoritarianism.”

“Illinois will not cower as our constitutional rights are eroded by a federal administration determined to dismantle dissent,” said State Senator Karina Villa (D-West Chicago). “We stand united against the Trump administration’s unlawful tactics and will continue to work alongside our allies to defend our immigrant neighbors and resist.”

"The reckless and racially-motivated operations of Trump’s ICE in Chicago continue to divide and intimidate innocent, hardworking people who’ve done nothing but pursue the promise of the American Dream,” said State Representative Norma Hernandez (D-Melrose Park). “This program of arbitrary violence and discrimination has already resulted in two boys right here in our community losing their father, Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez. Public safety demands that this reign of terror end immediately. I remain committed to opposing this illegal and unconstitutional authoritarian assault on the rule of law."

"DHS has now admitted to members of the press that they are making enforcement decisions based primarily on racial profiling, how we dress and the language we speak. DHS agencies continue to act with no respect for the law, defying court orders and attacking our community members with impunity,” said Erendira Rendón, Vice President of Immigrant Justice at The Resurrection Project. “As immigrants, we power the economy and strengthen the fabric our society. We keep everyone fed, we build the houses, and we love our families. An attack on us is an attack on all Americans.”

“The deployment of federal agents in downtown Chicago yesterday was an unnecessary escalation that threatens, rather than enhances, public safety,” said Chicago Federation of Labor President Bob Reiter. “These actions follow reports of increasingly aggressive federal operations in Broadview, where journalists and first responders have been caught up in ICE’s dangerous tactics. Such conduct places working people at risk, destabilizes our regional economy, and misuses taxpayer dollars for political theater.”

“Chicago has made progress in improving public safety thanks to the leadership of Governor Pritzker and Mayor Johnson, and collaboration among business leaders, local law enforcement, violence prevention organizations, and community and faith groups,” said Jack Lavin, President and CEO of Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce. “We have seen how the sudden deployment of federal agents in other cities has hurt businesses because of the unpredictability they bring. Businesses in Chicago are already dealing with so much pressure and economic uncertainty, between inflation, tariffs, and other rising costs, and the last thing they need is another element of uncertainty to add to these challenges. The best path forward is partnership and collaboration. We welcome federal engagement, but only if it builds on the trust and collaboration already underway to help make Chicago safer, stronger, and more prosperous for everyone.”

THE GOVERNOR'S MESSAGE TO ILLINOIS

Governor Pritzker urges the residents of Illinois to take care of each other and our neighbors during these unprecedented and extraordinary times. Get your cell phones out and record what you see. Put it on social media. Peacefully ask for badge numbers and identification from federal agents. We need to let the world know that this is happening – and that Illinois won’t stand for it.

KNOW YOUR RIGHTS

The Illinois Governor’s office continues to work closely and share information with community and advocacy organizations everyday. These organizations are trusted in the communities they serve, making them ideal partners to provide support and resources.

For more information, visit illinoisimmigrationinfo.org, a comprehensive information hub designed to empower immigrants with reliable immigration-related information and guidance. Specific resources include:

