CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker joined Illinois’ congressional delegation and local elected officials to condemn the Trump Administration’s latest act of political retaliation — an illegal freeze of $2.1 billion in already-approved federal funding for the Chicago Transit Authority’s (CTA) Red Line Extension and Red and Purple Line modernization projects. Together, Illinois leaders vowed to fight back against this baseless attack on Chicago’s working families and to defend the State’s right to the federal investments it was promised.

“At a time when federal agents are sowing chaos in Chicago, the Trump administration is holding bipartisan funding hostage,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Using transportation funding to score political points doesn’t just hurt the hardworking people who rely on public transit to get to work or school—it weakens our economy, drives away investment, and makes it harder for businesses to thrive. Illinois is entitled to this funding, and I will continue to stand up to these reckless attacks on Illinois working families and communities.

“Trump’s freeze on Chicago’s transportation funds punishes commuters and working families—simply because Governor Pritzker and I refuse to bow to a wannabe king.” said Lt Governor Juliana Stratton. “This bipartisan-funded project is vital to our regional economy and connects Chicagoland families to jobs and opportunity. In Illinois, we will not bend the knee. Our administration will do everything in our power to fight these attacks on our state.”

“Pausing billions in critical funding is not only vindictive, it’s also an illegal, anti-democratic attack on our state for daring not to vote for Donald Trump,” said Sen. Tammy Duckworth. “This pause threatens a decade’s worth of progress to enhance our transit system not only for Chicagoans but for anyone who visits our city and puts tens of thousands of American jobs at risk. Trump’s actions here represent another step in his chilling path toward authoritarianism—moving our nation toward a future where federal funding only supports those politically aligned with Trump, regardless of what’s best for the American people. I urge the administration to immediately reverse these dangerous and hyper-partisan actions and reinstate the funding for these projects.”

“The Trump Administration’s decision to pause Illinois transportation grants jeopardizes tens of thousands of jobs and more than a decade of progress on these projects,” said Sen. Dick Durbin. “This action is a clear attempt by the Administration to punish states that did not vote for Donald Trump in the last election. Delaying these grants for political gain directly harms the city, its residents, and the economy. The Trump Administration must immediately release any holds on this funding.”

“Withholding critical funds for Chicago’s infrastructure projects is yet another example of the Trump administration’s contempt for our city and state, said Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García . The Red Line Extension Project is a promise 50 years in the making to not only improve public transit access in the South Side but also bring racial and economic justice to the region. Residents depend on public transit to access education, groceries, health care, employment and other basic needs—while also creating job opportunities. I urge the Trump Administration to drop the political games and immediately restore funding for these projects.”

“Trump and Project 2025 Architect Russ Vought are weaponizing the Republican Shutdown to try to cut billions in already-approved funding to expand and improve Chicago's public transit system,” said Rep. Mike Quigley “Trump’s effort to stop transportation infrastructure projects in Chicago and other cities will impact jobs, slow economic growth, and make life harder for millions of Americans. Chicagoans pay more in federal taxes than they will ever get in return. This is our money, and as a leader in transportation funding, I will fight to make sure we get it back.”

“Illinois already sends far more to Washington in federal taxes than we get back in federal spending,” said Rep. Bill Foster. “The Trump Administration’s decision to withhold funding for the CTA Red Line Extension is yet another example of punishing states like ours that help drive the nation forward. It’s unfair to Illinois taxpayers and to the working families who depend on safe, reliable public transit.”

“The CTA Red and Purple lines are critical connectors for our communities, and the Red Line expansion and Red and Purple Line modernization program are non-controversial projects that will make getting around faster and more affordable," said Rep. Jan Schakowsky. "This unconstitutional action is more proof that Donald Trump and Republicans are more interested in petty political retribution than lowering health care costs for Americans. The President of the United States is supposed to serve ALL Americans, but it is clear that Trump is either unwilling or unable to do so. This is money that has been appropriated by the United States Congress. The Executive Branch has no authority to intervene. We will not be bullied by a wannabe tyrant and his Republican lapdogs. I look forward to voting for a budget that extends health care tax credits and protects families from rising health insurance rates. Republicans know where to find us - our door is open.”

“Let’s be very clear: Trump is withholding funds appropriated by Congress in political retribution. It is unlawful, unconstitutional, and unacceptable, said Congresswoman Delia Ramirez. Trump’s actions hurt working families and put thousands of jobs on the line,” said Rep. Delia Ramirez. “Trump is abusing his power to punish communities standing against authoritarianism. His actions undermine the Constitution and attack the services the American people rely on. He must release the funds immediately.”

“Withholding these investments is a violation of our constitution. It’s unacceptable, and it’s against the law,” said Rep. Lauren Underwood. “Congress secured these funds to bring good jobs to northern Illinois and modernize our critical infrastructure. But that is now at risk because Donald Trump wants to act like a king, hurting working families in our communities in the process. This Administration must be held accountable, and they must immediately release these funds.”

“Just days into the Republican’s self-imposed shutdown, President Trump is freezing more than $2 billion in federal funding Congress approved for upgrading Chicago’s public transit,” said Rep. Brad Schneider. “Trump is once more threatening the people of Illinois simply because we refuse to bow down to his totalitarian dictates. Trump’s vindictive leadership again, as always, puts himself first and the American people last. I’m proud to join Governor Pritzker and the Illinois delegation in standing firm against these malicious assaults on Illinois.”

“Pulling funding for transit projects means that jobs will be eliminated, people who rely on public transit will see their commutes become more difficult, and taxpayer dollars will be wasted,” said Rep. Sean Casten. “Nothing is forcing the Trump Administration to do this. This is not required by the government shutdown they created. The only reason to pull this funding is because Donald Trump and Russ Vought have a vendetta against the American people and actively want to make their lives worse.”

“Instead of working to reopen the government, President Trump and Russ Vought, his Project 2025 architect, are holding our Red Line Extension hostage during the Republican shutdown,” said Rep. Robyn Kelly. “President Trump is not slick; I see what he’s doing, and I refuse to bend the knee to a bully in the White House who does not negotiate in good faith and holds an axe over South Siders’ Red Line. He is targeting Black people during a government shutdown, withholding 25,000 additional jobs and economic opportunity from South Siders. Meanwhile, President Trump is making sure that his Mar-a-Lago-style ballroom in the White House continues right on schedule.”

"There is no good reason to jeopardize the improvements that our communities have been asking for to win partisan disagreements," said Leader Nicholas K. Smith (D-Chicago). "We're supposed to be in government to improve the lives of our residents, not make them harder. I call on the federal administration to do the right thing and release these funds, so we can continue to do the work of making life easier for Illinoisans."

“Ending funding for transit projects hurts people’s livelihoods — from making their commutes more difficult to eliminating jobs,” said Leader Elgie R. Sims, Jr. (D-Chicago). “For years this community was promised funding to reverse decades of disinvestment. Now that progress is happening, our federal government is pulling back on funding to further attack our state.”

“Donald Trump’s decision to double down on creating chaos in Chicago is despicable. He has turned our city into a war zone— first by sending federal agents into our streets and homes to now withholding critical transit funding meant to connect and strengthen our communities,” said State Rep. Kelly Cassidy (D-Chicago). “Holding transit hostage, arguably the most critical service for Chicagoans, for his political tirade is an abuse of power that puts every single one of us at great risk.”

“Cutting $2.1 billion in federal funding to extend the Red Line further south and citing ‘raced-based contracting’ as the reason for withholding funding is beyond deplorable. This action suggests that contracting Black, brown, people of color, and women, to provide vital transportation infrastructure in Illinois are, by the color of their skin or gender, somehow unqualified to work," said State Senator Mike Simmons (D-Chicago). "This has nothing to do with ‘wasteful contracting practices.’ It has nothing to do with fiscal responsibility. This is another example of systemic racism and what the Trump Administration is trying to perpetuate.”

