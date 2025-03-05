EDWARDSVILLE/CHICAGO – Today, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) announced two Spring Career Fairs this month targeting former federal workers: one in Edwardsville and one in Chicago. Taking place March 6 at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and March 20 at Malcolm X College, former federal workers along with members of the public will be able to explore diverse job opportunities, connect with hiring professionals, and take the next step in their public service journey.

“In response to the indiscriminate firing of workers, I directed CMS to host these fairs and recruit experienced workers who can bring their strong work ethic and talents to the State of Illinois," Pritzker said.

Job opportunities are available in a variety of fields at the State, including Engineering, Healthcare, Accounting, Auditing, Environmental Services, Fiscal Management, Legal, and more. Representatives from multiple different agencies will be in attendance. Available roles range from entry level and technical positions to supervisory roles.

“In Illinois, we are focused on creating and retaining jobs while investing in the State’s workforce,” said Deputy Governor for Budget and Economy, Andy Manar. “Civil Servants are the backbone of our country and in Illinois, we are removing barriers to ensure displaced federal employees can pursue meaningful work with the State.”

“These career fairs are more than just connecting with talent—we see these fairs as opportunities to generate growth and foster the future of State service,” said CMS Director Raven DeVaughn. “Across Illinois, we are working together to build the workforce of tomorrow, today."

The Spring Career Fairs are free and open to everyone, including mid-to-senior-level professionals, career changers, first-time job seekers, and college students. Representatives from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Malcolm X College will also be available at their respective events to discuss educational pathways.

The following State Agencies will have representatives at these fairs:

Department of Agriculture

Department of Central Management Services

Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity

Department of Corrections

Department of Employment Security

Department of Financial and Professional Regulation

Department of Healthcare and Family Services

Department of Human Services

Department of Innovation and Technology

Department of Public Health

Department of Revenue

Department of Transportation

Department of Veterans Affairs

Illinois Capitol Development board

Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board

Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security

Illinois Tollway

Teachers' Retirement System of Illinois

Details for the Spring Career Fairs are as follows:

State of Illinois Spring Career Fair:

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville March 6, 2025

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

6 Hairpin Drive, Edwardsville, IL

Meridian Ballroom

Attendees should use Parking Lot B Media planning to attend should RSVP to cynthia.johnson3@illinois.gov by March 5 at 4:00 p.m. State of Illinois Spring Career Fair:

Malcolm X College March 20, 2025

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

1900 W. Jackson, Chicago, IL

Conference Center Hall

Media planning to attend should RSVP to cynthia.johnson3@illinois.gov by March 19 at 4:00 p.m.

The federal government is the second largest single employer in Illinois, behind the State of Illinois. Last month, Governor Pritzker issued a statement urging federal workers in Illinois to understand their rights and joined the American Federation of Government Employees’ (AFGE) District 7 Leadership Meeting to offer guidance and support as federal workers navigate new protocols from the White House.

For more information about job opportunities at the State of Illinois, visit https://work.illinois.gov/.

