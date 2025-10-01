JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe announced Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2025, that members of the Missouri National Guard will assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) processing facilities in the state starting Oct. 1, 2025.

Kehoe said the National Guard will provide administrative, clerical, and logistical support to help federal immigration enforcement efforts. He added the National Guard's mission to assist ICE will continue until Sept. 30, 2026.

“Public safety, keeping Missourians safe, and upholding the rule of law is our administration’s top priority,” Kehoe said in a statement. “The Missouri National Guard is uniquely equipped to provide this essential administrative support, and we are confident their contributions will be invaluable to immigration enforcement efforts.”

The Guard’s duties will include data entry, case management, and logistical support, allowing ICE personnel to concentrate on core enforcement and security tasks. The authorization extends through the next calendar year.

The move aligns Missouri with the Trump administration’s broader efforts to enhance immigration enforcement. Meanwhile, St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer expressed reservations about the National Guard’s involvement in local law enforcement, though she acknowledged the Guard’s positive role in debris removal in the city.

