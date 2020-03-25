SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the state’s income tax filing and payment extension would be pushed back three months to accommodate families and businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new deadline is July 15, pushed back from April 15, but the Department of Revenue said residents should still file their returns as quickly as possible.

“The Illinois Department of Revenue is working diligently to get refunds into the hands of every taxpayer that is owed one. To speed refunds, taxpayers can do their part by filing electronically and requesting a direct deposit,” said David Harris, director of the Illinois Department of Revenue.

According to IDOR, 3.4 million Illinoisans have already filed their income taxes to date, over 72% of whom are expecting a refund this year. Last year, 6.2 million income tax returns were filed, and 88% of taxpayers filed electronically.

The fastest, most secure way to receive a refund is to file tax returns electronically and request a direct deposit into a checking or savings account. Taxpayers who have already filed a return can check the status of their return by using the Where’s My Refund? link located at www.MyTax.Illinois.Gov.

Today’s announcement builds on earlier measures to help Illinoisans during these challenging times, including expanding unemployment insurance for those without access to paid sick leave or unable to work due to COVID-19, suspending shutoffs and late-payment penalties for all utility companies, halting evictions statewide and working to ensure food access remains stable in food banks, grocery stores and schools.

