As the holidays approach, home cooks often search for new time-saving dinner options for busy weeknights, or dishes and appetizers that will impress guests at holiday events. While dairy foods are often foundational ingredients in holiday and comfort food recipes, one dairy food — ricotta cheese — stands out this time of year due to its versatility, subtle flair and nutrition.

Traditionally, cheesemakers make this fresh cheese from whey, a milk protein. To make ricotta, cheesemakers combine liquid whey with milk and vinegar, and then heat the mixture until the whey coagulates and forms the soft cheese known as ricotta. While moisture-rich ricotta cheese is slightly firm, it is not a solid cheese. Ricotta also has a smoother texture than cottage cheese, another variety of fresh cheese.

Mild flavor, creamy texture adds dimension to recipes

Ricotta’s light, slightly sweet flavor lends itself to both sweet and savory dishes, making it the perfect addition to holiday recipes. For an easy appetizer, whip ricotta cheese in a food processor. The resulting creamy texture is an excellent foundation for spreadable dips. Select savory seasonings and a swirl of olive oil, or sweet flavoring, such as jam or honey, to finish off the presentation. Looking for a new holiday brunch recipe? Try lemon ricotta pancakes. The addition of ricotta makes the pancakes light and fluffy, while the touch of lemon will brighten a wintry morning. For those in need of an easy weeknight dinner or a simple, yet crowd-pleasing, holiday dish, baked penne, featuring delicate pockets of ricotta and gooey mozzarella, is the perfect choice. Ricotta also works well in desserts. To create a lighter, airier cheesecake, use ricotta in place of cream cheese.

Ricotta boosts nutrition in holiday recipes

From a nutritional standpoint, ricotta delivers as well. Ricotta is an excellent source of calcium and vitamin B12, and a good source of quality protein. A ½ cup of ricotta delivers 10 grams of protein. “Ricotta cheese is a fantastic low-sodium dairy food to incorporate into dishes and baked goods to help boost the amount of protein per serving, which can make meals more satisfying and filling,” said Maggie Cimarolli, nutrition educator and registered dietitian with St. Louis District Dairy Council. “Using ricotta as a spread on toast or as a base for a fruit-topped breakfast bowl are two easy ways to add more calcium to meals. Most of us do not regularly consume enough bone-building calcium. Every addition of calcium-rich dairy to meals helps.”

The St. Louis District Dairy Council (SLDDC) is a nonprofit nutrition education organization funded by local dairy farmers. Since 1932, SLDDC has served 131 counties in central/southern Illinois and eastern Missouri as the go-to educational resource and advocate for the role of dairy foods as part of a healthful diet. As the Nutrition Education People, we are proud to spread knowledge to local communities, bridging the gap between local dairy farmers and consumers. The staff is comprised of professionals with experience in nutrition, food service management, education and communication, and we take pride in delivering engaging programs throughout the communities we serve.

No-boil Baked Penne Pasta

Busy weeknight during the holiday season? Need an easy savory, crowd-pleasing entree for a holiday get-together? No problem. This No-boil Baked Penne Pasta will come to your rescue. The penne pasta cooks while it bakes. As a result, this pasta dish assembles in minutes. Put it in the oven and take care of other tasks while it bakes. When you pull the dish from the oven, you’ll be greeted with a hearty aroma that will make you want to tuck into the gooey mozzarella cheese, tender pasta and delightful pockets of ricotta cheese immediately.

Yield: 8 servings

Prep Time: 1 hour, 15 minutes

Ingredients

4 ounces baby spinach, optional

14 ounces dried penne pasta

1 jar (32 ounces) of marinara sauce

4 ounces water

2 cups mozzarella cheese, shredded

1 cup Parmesan cheese, finely grated, divided

1 container (15 ounces) whole-milk ricotta cheese

Fresh basil or parsley leaves, coarsely chopped, for garnish, optional

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Coat a 9 x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. In baking dish, add spinach (if using), penne pasta, marinara sauce and water to baking dish. Stir well to coat noodles with sauce and mix in spinach. Sprinkle mozzarella cheese and ½ cup of Parmesan cheese over pasta. Dollop ricotta cheese evenly over mixture. Gently stir ricotta cheese into noodle mixture. Keep a few large pockets of ricotta throughout. Spread the mixture into an even layer and sprinkle remaining ½ cup of Parmesan cheese on top. Cover dish tightly with aluminum foil. Bake pasta for 40 minutes. Uncover and continue baking until pasta is tender, about 20 minutes more, until cheese is nicely browned in spots. Remove baking dish from oven and let cool 5 to 10 minutes. Sprinkle basil or parsley on top, if desired, and serve.

