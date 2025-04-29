JERSEY COUNTY - It’s Got Faith? weekend in Jersey County, and you have the opportunity to save big and give back.

From Thursday, May 1, through Sunday, May 4, 2025, community members can wear a Got Faith? t-shirt to any participating business for deals, gifts and more. There are 98 participating businesses throughout Jerseyville, Grafton and surrounding Jersey County communities. Got Faith? founder Steve Pegram explained that the goal is to support the businesses while spreading the word about the organization’s mission.

“It’s our way of giving back to the businesses,” he said. “It’s like a walking coupon with your t-shirt.”

As an organization, Got Faith? provides a variety of services to community members. They have a clothes closet and a food pantry. They also sponsor 12-step support groups. For a full list of their services, visit their official website.

Pegram emphasized that they want to help people in the community. He hopes the Got Faith? weekend informs more people about the organization’s services. He encourages folks to donate the money they save from the weekend’s deals and discounts to help local churches.

“We ask that the money you save over the weekend, that you take that money and put that money in your church basket,” he said. “It's a way to bless the church. I like to call it Bless the Church weekend.”

The weekend kicks off with National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 1, 2025. Community members are invited to the Got Faith? building at 508 West Pine Street in Jerseyville for prayer and a barbecue.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 3, 2025, Pegram and his fellow Got Faith? volunteers will be selling t-shirts and providing free hotdogs outside the Jerseyville Walmart. Pegram emphasized that the goal is to distribute hot food while sharing the Got Faith? mission.

Got Faith? stands for “Feed And Inspire The Hungry,” and the “T” in “Got” is made up of two red ribbons to represent substance use awareness and recovery. The organization’s logo is personal to Pegram. He hopes that seeing the t-shirts in Jersey County this weekend will prove inspirational to people across the region.

“The red ribbons are huge to me because I’ve lost two children to drugs,” Pegram shared. “When I see that, they’re still living. They’ve still made a difference in people’s lives. They didn’t die for no reason. Anyway, it makes me feel good when I see all these t-shirts out there. So buy a t-shirt and walk around Jerseyville and Jersey County.”

For more information about Got Faith?, including how to get involved or how to benefit from their services, visit their official website at GotFaithOnline.org. You can also call Pegram directly at 618-567-5877 for more information or to purchase your own Got Faith? t-shirt ahead of the weekend.

“It makes a difference in so many lives, just this whole weekend. It’s about making a difference in everybody’s lives,” he added. “The only thing I can say is, what a blessing.”

