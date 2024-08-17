You're Beautiful With Brian Trust Interview! Steve Pegram- Got Faith?

JERSEYVILLE - On the most recent episode of “You’re Beautiful” with Brian Trust, Steve Pegram spoke about his organization “Got Faith? Ministries” and the work they do to help people in Jersey County.

Pegram has been operating Got Faith? for over 30 years. The organization, located at 508 West Pine Street in Jerseyville, offers a 12-step support group, a clothing closet, a food pantry, free coffee and donuts and other resources to community members, completely free of charge. Pegram spoke about his relationship with God and how this relationship has guided him through difficult times and the creation of Got Faith? Ministries.

“Just praise the Lord,” Pegram said. “God’s got all the answers. That’s just it. Rejoice always.”

Pegram lives by 1 Thessalonians 5:16–18 — “Rejoice always. Pray without ceasing. In all circumstances give thanks, for this is the will of God for you in Christ Jesus” — and he encourages other people to remember this scripture when they’re going through challenges.

“That scripture, you’ve just got to cram it in your head. Rejoice always,” he said. “And people are going, ‘Well, I just lost a child.’ I did, too. I lost two children. But you know what? I rejoice. You know why? Because I got to spend time with them. The time I spent with them was wonderful. You’ve got to look at things. It’s just God working. I don’t know. I’m not a preacher. I’m not a teacher. I’m just a guy that loves Jesus Christ with all his heart. That’s all I’m saying.”

Even though Pegram has experienced a lot of hardships, he is thankful to God for everything He has provided. Pegram recalled the time he spent in a treatment facility when he decided to get sober. This was before he knew God, and when the 12-step program asked him to choose a higher power, he decided to make an acronym of the word “God”: Good Orderly Direction.

For 18 years, Pegram used this acronym as his higher power. After his son’s death, the acronym became simply “God,” and Pegram became a Christian.

“I’m kind of like Job. I’ve had so much stuff happen to me, and I don’t ever talk about it,” Pegram said.

He warns people not to take life and what they have for granted. Pegram has used life’s challenges as fuel to inspire Got Faith? Ministries.

Through Got Faith?, Miss Martha’s Closet is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays at the Got Faith? building. People can purchase donated clothing and accessories for just a few dollars, and the closet will have a dollar sale on Aug. 29, 2024. Diane Stumpe’s Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday. Also on Thursdays, the "kramunchkins" — a group of older individuals — get together at 9 a.m. to have coffee and donuts. And coming soon, Miss Janice’s Spiritual Care and Resource Room will be open regularly for people to hear scripture and receive information about local resources.

Pegram hopes to do more with the organization going forward, and he is proud of the work they’ve done to help the people in Jersey County. For a long time, he felt like he didn’t have all the answers. But he’s starting to realize that God is the ultimate answer to any question. Even when he is struggling, even when he is overwhelmed, he knows he can trust in the Lord.

“God’s the answer. No matter what,” Pegram said. “If somebody asks you a question, God’s the answer.”

You can visit the official Got Faith? Ministries website at GotFaithOnline.org, or call the organization at 618-567-5877 for more information.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.