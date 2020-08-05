Got Faith Kicks Off 13th Annual Yard Sale This Weekend
JERSEYVILLE - Got Faith Ministry will kick off its 13th annual yard sale on Friday, August 7, at the Jerseyville American Legion.
The yard sale will start from 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Friday then on Saturday, it runs from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
On Saturday at 9:00 a.m., there will be a 500-man breakfast held at the grandstand with guest speaker Pastor Matt Heck with LifechurchX. Then at 11:00 p.m., there will be a shopping cart race. From 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. music will be provided.
There will be a car show on Saturday. Registration is from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. The entry fee is one canned good of food per entered vehicle. Judging will begin at noon. Awards will be passed at 2:30 p.m. The car show is open to all classes. Cars, trucks, motorcycles, antique tractors, lawnmowers, and race cars.
