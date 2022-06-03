TROY - Are you ready to start the kids’ summer off right? Let’s fill them with a world of pure imagination! Goshen Theatre Project will be performing Willy Wonka, Jr., the captivating adaptation of Roald Dahl’s fantastical tale. The musical will feature the well-known catchy tunes from the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Performances will take place at Triad High School (Troy, IL) kicking off on June 9 and 10 at 7:00 p.m., with a matinee on June 11 at 3:00 p.m. These family-friendly shows are estimated to be 90 minutes, which includes a 15 minute intermission. Tickets can be purchased immediately at https://gtp.booktix.com/. Use code PURPLE on Sunday, June 5th and earn 15% off of your ticket price!

Before the show, audience members are encouraged to visit our creative concession stand which will include anything from chocolate squirrels, inflatable gummy bears, candy kebabs, a popcorn bar, and even Wonka bars (will you get the Golden Ticket?)! The concessions are a show all their own and meant to be purchased for our audience members to enjoy during the show!

The talented young actors range in age from 7-16 and plan to light up the stage with their hand-made costumes and months of hard work to prepare for the show! You don’t want to miss this one; there may even be a photo opportunity with an oompa-loompa! To learn more about the show and meet some of the actors, visit our event page on Facebook!

Article continues after sponsor message

Next up for Goshen Theatre Project will be The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical. This show will be performed at the Hettenhausen Center for the Arts and will run August 5-7. For more information about past, present, and future shows please visit our website at https://www.goshentheatreproject.org/.

Goshen Theatre Project NFP was founded in 2014 by a group of educators from the Metro east area. This team of educators was joined by a group of very dedicated parents who desired to expand performance opportunities for their community. GTP was born out of the need for a total arts experience in a world where less emphasis is placed on the fine arts and their importance in shaping well rounded individuals.

The Goshen Theatre Project's mission is to serve the communities of Edwardsville, Troy, Glen Carbon, and other surrounding Metro-East areas by producing and presenting theatre of the highest caliber, nurturing new talent, and developing youth outreach and arts education programs.

We are a non for profit organization with 501(c)(3) tax status.

More like this: