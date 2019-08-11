EDWARDSVILLE - The Goshen Road Improvement Project has been completed.

The road was open Saturday morning for motorists after being closed since June. Keller Construction Company started the project in early June with the goal to be open before school opens. School opens in Edwardsville on Tuesday and City Engineer David Sirko, P.E., said the final touches were recently applied.

The project included storm sewer, curb, and installation of concrete pavement, Sirko said. Goshen Road had been closed between District Drive and Guswelle Lane and to through traffic from Gusewelle Lane to Ridgeview Road. The project is across from the Meyer Center YMCA and also the new construction for an Anderson Hospital addition.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

