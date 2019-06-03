Goshen Road Improvement Project Moves into Full Swing Monday Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The Goshen Road Improvement Project in Edwardsville started in full gear on Monday, June 3. Article continues after sponsor message Keller Construction Inc. placed the road closure signs and construction supplies arrived early Monday. “The project includes storm sewer, curb and outer and installation of concrete pavement,” said David Sirko, P.E. assistant city engineer for Edwardsville. Goshen Road will be closed to all traffic between District Drive and Gusewelle Lane and to through traffic from Gusewelle Lane to Ridgeview Road. The project is expected to be completed by early August 2019. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending