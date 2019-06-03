Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

EDWARDSVILLE - The Goshen Road Improvement Project in Edwardsville started in full gear on Monday, June 3.

Article continues after sponsor message

Keller Construction Inc. placed the road closure signs and construction supplies arrived early Monday.

“The project includes storm sewer, curb and outer and installation of concrete pavement,” said David Sirko, P.E. assistant city engineer for Edwardsville.

Goshen Road will be closed to all traffic between District Drive and Gusewelle Lane and to through traffic from Gusewelle Lane to Ridgeview Road. The project is expected to be completed by early August 2019.

More like this:

Resurfacing Project to Begin March 17 on Troy Road Between Franklin and Fifth Avenues
Mar 13, 2025
Godfrey Outlines Plans for Proposed Tolle Lane Improvements
Mar 7, 2025
Illinois 140 At Fosterburg Road Intersection Improvements Begin March 26  
Mar 23, 2025
Glen Carbon Seeks Federal Funds For Shared Use Path Project
Feb 11, 2025
ISP Launches April Alcohol Enforcement Patrols In Madison, St. Clair Counties
6 days ago

 