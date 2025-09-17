EDWARDSVILLE - Organizers for the Land of Goshen Community Market encourage community members to join them for Customer Appreciation Day.

From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, the Goshen Market will have special deals and gifts available to showcase their appreciation for the customers who sustain the market every year. Ann Herrington, the market’s executive director, expressed her excitement for another great week and a chance to honor their customers.

“Come on out and be appreciated,” Herrington said. “It's such an amazing group effort that we pull this together every week and that people show up and love it. We’re really grateful to be a staple in the Edwardsville community.”

The first 50 customers who stop at the market’s info booth on Saturday will receive a $5 voucher. This voucher is good for any item at the market. Attendees can also enter a drawing for the chance to win a Goshen Market tote bag. There will be mini bagels available as well as several discounts and “special treats” offered by vendors.

As Goshen Market marks its 29th season in Edwardsville, Herrington reflected on the farmers, growers, vendors, bakers, artists, and volunteers who make every week successful. She noted that everyone works well together and enjoys being there.

“We are good vibes only,” Herrington said. “I hear stories from other market managers and other people about all these challenges that they have. It’s a group of people, obviously there can be friction, but we work really well together, our vendors, the city, all the volunteers that help make the market happen. The customers show up and feel good. They’re shopping for healthy, local produce. They feel good about the choices they’re making, and it shows. It is truly a pleasure”

The Land of Goshen Community Market supports the Goshen Market Foundation, which works to provide fresh produce to communities in Madison and St. Clair Counties. As a nonprofit, the market prioritizes helping others and providing fresh food to people in underserved areas.

The markets themselves, scheduled for every Saturday through Oct. 18, 2025, are a lot of fun and a great chance to pick up your weekly groceries while supporting local farmers and artisans.

Herrington encourages people to come out now, noting that there are only a few markets left before the season concludes. She hopes to see many new and familiar faces on Customer Appreciation Day.

“We have five more markets coming up this season, and that’s a wrap for us,” she said. “These are the times for folks to come out and soak up all the Goshen goodness that they can."

For more information about the Land of Goshen Community Market, visit their official website at GoshenMarket.org or their official Facebook page. To learn more about the Goshen Market Foundation, including how to support, check out their official website at GoshenMarketFoundation.org.

