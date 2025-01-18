EDWARDSVILLE — Students at Goshen Elementary School experienced a lively performance by Circus Kaput on Friday morning, Jan. 17, 2025, marking the conclusion of their Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) activities centered around "The Gator Way."

The circus-themed event, designed to engage students while reinforcing key behavioral principles, featured a variety of entertainment elements, including magic tricks and comedic acts. Throughout the performance, the themes of respect, responsibility, kindness, and safety were woven into the show, emphasizing the core values that the students have been learning.

The event aimed not only to entertain but also to reinforce the positive behaviors that are part of the school's culture.

"This performance was a fun way to bring our students together and celebrate their learning," said a school representative.

The Circus Kaput performance highlighted the importance of maintaining a supportive and safe school environment, aligning with the goals of the MTSS program.

