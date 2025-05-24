GLEN CARBON - Goshen Coffee Roasters has opened its third location in Glen Carbon.

Located at 1 Junction Dr. West in Glen Carbon, the new cafe will have Goshen’s signature menu, homemade ingredients and locally-roasted coffee. Jennifer Hughey, who owns the business alongside her husband, sister and brother-in-law, explained that the move to Glen Carbon was a natural decision.

“We just think it’s a really great location and a great community for us to be a part of,” she said. “The community is awesome, and we know that a lot of those people already know the Goshen name. But we also feel like it was really an untapped market for us.”

With one cafe in Edwardsville and another in the Soulard neighborhood of St. Louis, Goshen is already familiar to many Riverbend residents. But Hughey hopes the Glen Carbon community embraces the new cafe and its unique “Good S*** Energy mission.”

She added that everything in the cafe is made “pretty much from scratch,” from syrups and sauces to burritos and pastries. The Goshen team believes this is another reason why the community loves their coffee.

“All of those are painstakingly made in house, and we really think that’s another thing that sets us apart,” Hughey said. “We really do make everything in house, so it’s super fresh. It does make a difference when you’re getting a vanilla latte made with fresh, homemade syrup versus something else.”

Hughey noted that the business is family-owned and women-led, and she is proud of the community they have created at all of their locations. She hopes the Glen Carbon location turns out to be another great addition to the company.

“We just are really excited about what we’re doing,” she said. “We think we have the most amazing team of people. That Good S*** Energy goes from the top to the bottom, so that’s really exciting and fun for us.”

Goshen at Glen Carbon is open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

