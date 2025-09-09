EDWARDSVILLE - A new storage facility offers state-of-the-art technology and security to keep your items safe, clean and ready to go.

Goshen Area Storage, located at 4536 Wanda Road in Edwardsville, opened in June 2025 and already stands out as one of the top storage facilities in the Riverbend. Will Maynard, who owns and operates the facility alongside his wife, shared his passion for providing a great service and experience for customers.

“We wanted to make sure Edwardsville had a top-notch option for storing their stuff,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of really positive feedback from the folks that have given us a shot so far.”

Unlike other storage facilities, which often require you to purchase a lock and carry a key, Goshen Area Storage is “a highly technical, completely digital facility.” They offer electronic keyless locks that customers can open using Bluetooth on their cell phones.

Maynard shared that he once lost the key to his unit at a different facility, and “it was a big, messy process” to get the unit unlocked. He believes the electronic locks provide convenience. Additionally, all it takes is “one simple phone call” to their remote call center, and they can unlock the units if needed.

The facility is newly constructed and has a camera system that is remotely monitored 24 hours a day. Maynard prioritizes cleanliness and security. He and his wife decided to open Goshen Area Storage after seeing the challenges that other storage facilities face.

“It all starts with having a clean, secure facility,” he said. “I wanted to build something that the people here in town would really appreciate having. Some of the other facilities in the area, I wasn’t really happy with the cleanliness, the upkeep. I had rented a unit at one and they had mold growing in there in the unit. I thought, well, there’s got to be a better option for the folks here in town that want to store some of their stuff.”

Since opening, Goshen Area Storage has worked with college students to store extra furniture and bicyclists who keep their bikes at the facility and ride them to the nearby Goshen Bike Trail on the weekends, among many other people. They also offer outdoor parking for RVs.

The Maynards are focused on providing “really great, really affordable options” for storage. They are currently offering a deal where customers can receive 75% off for their first two months.

Maynard shared that he grew up in Madison County and still lives in the Riverbend. It’s important to him to provide convenience and customer service that other facilities might not be able to deliver.

“We really want to make sure we give this business the time and attention that some of the other out-of-town ownership groups won’t be able to,” he said. “It’s been a really positive experience getting the business built. It’s been really fantastic.”

For more information about Goshen Area Storage, including how to reserve your own unit, visit their official website at GoshenAreaStorage.com or their official Facebook page.

