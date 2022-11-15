Goshen Academy of Martial Arts Cuts Ribbon in Edwardsville

GLEN CARBON - The Goshen Academy of Martial Arts - Edwardsville/Glen Carbon - had a ribbon cut last week to celebrate new owner Nathan Wilkening. Wilkening plans to continue to change the lives of children and adults through martial arts. The Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce hosted the ribbon cut.

The business is located at 310 Hillsboro Avenue, Edwardsville.

Master Rich Grogan started this business 25 years ago and now Nathan, the master instructor of the academy, plans to take it into the next generation. Wilkening said he studied under Grogan as one of his first students and both think it will be a good transition carrying on what was started over the years with teaching life skills and character development.

“I love martial arts and the type of service we provide,” Wilkening said. “Martial arts teaches you skills in all aspects of life. As a kid, I loved Chuck Norris, but what I found as I studied martial arts is I became a better person. I want to help kids and adults and help the community to be a healthier place to live.”

Wilkening said he grew up in Hamel and pointed out that the area has always been wonderful to him.

“The area has grown so much and we are hoping to continue to grow and continue the tradition that has been established by the business over all these years.”

Contact Goshen Martial Arts at (618) 656-7700 for more information.

