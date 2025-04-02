BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – The Ohio Valley Conference announced Wednesday that SIUE's Amelia Gorman and Stefaniya Anikina have been selected for weekly honors.

Gorman, a junior from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was named the OVC Player of the Week for the fifth time. Gorman and Anikina, a sophomore from Karaganda, Kazakhstan, have been tabbed as the Co-Doubles Team of the Week. Gorman and Anikina shared the honor with Southeast Missouri's Maya Bajorek and Mia Mayerova.

Gorman collected a three-set No. 1 singles victory on the road this past week, a 6-1, 1-6, 6-2 victory over Richardlyne Francois of Western Illinois. Gorman and Anikina defeated WIU's Francois and Nour Gueblaoui 6-1 at No. 1 doubles.

This is Gorman's seventh doubles honor of the season and Anikina's fifth. This marks the third time this season they have earned the honor together and the second week in a row.

Next up for SIUE women's tennis is the home finale against Southeast Missouri. Due to weather concerns, the match will be played inside at the Edwardsville Y Meyer Center beginning at 2 p.m. Friday.

