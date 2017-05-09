EDWARDSVILLE – A new real estate company, Gori, Realtors®, announced today its plans to begin listing, selling and leasing commercial, single-family and multi-family real estate throughout the Metro-East area. The company also provides a full-service property management company. Located at 224 South Main Street in downtown Edwardsville, Gori, Realtors® will be managed by Lois Pontius, Managing Broker.

Pontius brings to Gori, Realtors® more than 30 years of sales and marketing experience, the last 10 in the real estate industry as an annual multi-million dollar producer. She is joined by Kristina Howard and Stan Pontius, Licensed Broker Associates.

Gori, Realtors® is owned by local attorney, Randy Gori, who is a long-time investor in local real estate, including several properties in the downtown area that have been revitalized to help add to the City of Edwardsville’s downtown streetscape design.

“The Metro-East has so much to offer in terms of quality of life, making this area a wonderful place to call home. Ample housing options in different price categories coupled with the small-town feel of the communities that make up the Metro-East make this a region worth looking at when it comes to choosing a location to raise a family. I’m confident our team of real estate professionals will be able to assist families throughout the region in finding their dream home,” said Gori. “I want Gori, Realtors® to follow in the successful footsteps of Gori Julian & Associates and help make this community even stronger, that’s why we are offering full-service real estate services for both commercial and residential properties.”

Gori Property Management, a subsidiary of Gori, Realtors® is aimed at property owners looking to work with a professional leasing manager to help alleviate the hassles of owning and leasing property. Available 7 days a week to show properties, Gori Property Management’s services include providing assistance with marketing properties, screening prospective tenants, customizing leases and collecting rent. Other services offered include accounting, bookkeeping, profit and loss statements, mortgage and bill payment, and 24-hour emergency maintenance services. For more information about Gori Property Management, please visit www.goripropertymanagement.com .

Pontius said, “We know that busy property owners often do not have time to be responsive to the needs of renters and tenants. It is our pleasure to take over day-to-day management duties from owners of apartments, single and multi-family homes, and retail spaces, so that owners can reap the benefits of property ownership without needing to juggle the needs of tenants. Tenants can enjoy responsive, attentive management services and the peace of mind that comes with having their needs met quickly by our professional property management team.”

Gori, Realtors® is actively seeking agents. For more information on becoming an agent with Gori, Realtors®, please call (618) 659-5565 or email lpontius@gorirealtors.com.

Representing buyers, sellers, lessors and property owners in need of management services throughout the Metro-East, Gori, Realtors® offers clients the expertise to meet all their real estate transaction needs. For more information about available real estate listings in the Metro East or services provided, please call (618) 659-5565, follow Gori, Realtors® on Facebook or visit www.gorirealtors.com.

