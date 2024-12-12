EDWARDSVILLE – The Gori Law Firm recently welcomed Arthur “A.J.” Risavy as its new associate attorney. Risavy joins the firm’s asbestos litigation team, helping clients and families injured by asbestos receive the compensation they deserve.

Risavy is a recent graduate of Saint Louis University School of Law. Throughout law school, he worked as a law clerk in The Gori Law Firm’s Edwardsville office, where he learned the complexities of personal injury litigation. In the fall of 2024, Risavy became licensed to practice law in Illinois.

"A.J. has been an invaluable asset to our firm since his tenure as a law clerk, and we are excited to see him take on this new role with our team," said Sara Salger, managing partner of The Gori Law Firm. "His dedication and talent have already made a significant impact, and we look forward to watching him grow within our practice.”

Risavy was born and raised in Edwardsville, Illinois. He received his undergraduate degree from Lincoln Memorial University, majoring in business administration and minoring in political science. In addition to his studies, he competed on the school’s men’s volleyball team and was named salutatorian of his graduating class.

The Gori Law Firm is one of the largest women-led asbestos litigation firms in the country, with offices throughout the Metro East and nationwide. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has obtained over $4 billion in settlements for its clients and employs nearly 200 individuals.

For more information about The Gori Law Firm and its attorneys, visit www.gorilaw.com or follow them on Facebook @TheGoriLawFirm.

About The Gori Law Firm

