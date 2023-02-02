EDWARDSVILLE – The Gori Law Firm recently announced it has earned the 2023 Top Workplaces USA designation. The annual list was published on February 1. This year marks the third consecutive year the firm has been recognized both regionally and nationally as a Top Workplace.

Selection of Top Workplaces is based solely on employee feedback. Each year, thousands of surveys are issued to employees of nominated workplaces across the country by Energage, a Philadelphia-based workplace survey and performance Certified B Corporation. More than 1,270 organizations, including the Edwardsville, Ill., based firm, were recognized as 2023 Top Workplaces USA recipients.

“We are incredibly honored and excited to once again be recognized as a Top Workplace,” said Sara Salger, managing partner of The Gori Law Firm. “We strive to create an exceptional work environment for our employees and are thankful for their feedback. Without them, this award would not be possible.”

One of the top filers of asbestos-related cases in the country, The Gori Law Firm has nearly 200 employees and offices in Edwardsville, Ill., as well as New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Orlando, and New Orleans. Since 2008, the firm has obtained over $3 billion in settlements for its clients. The Gori Law Firm is also a frequent participant in the community, donating over $260,000 to local and national organizations within the last year. In 2022, the firm also launched its philanthropic initiative Gori Gives, which encourages employees to log community service hours throughout the year. To date, employees have documented over 95 hours of community service.

Employees from more than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in survey collections for 2023. The company uses distributed surveys to measure aspects of the workplace environment, including performance, engagement, leadership, and connection. Energage has surveyed and identified top organizations nationwide for more than 15 years. Fewer than three percent of invited organizations earn Top Workplace designations.

For more information about The Gori Law Firm, visit: www.gorilaw.com or follow them on Facebook @TheGoriLawFirm. To learn more about Top Workplaces USA, visit https://topworkplaces.com/.

About The Gori Law Firm

The Gori Law Firm (formerly Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.) was formed in 2008 and has since recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Granite City, Ill., Belleville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington D.C. and Orlando.

