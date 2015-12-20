EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department would like thank everyone who participated in the 2015 Edwardsville’s Downtown in December. There were 14 businesses that participated in downtown Edwardsville Window Decorating Contest.

Voting took place on the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Facebook page. The public was able to vote by "Liking" their favorite window. Voting took place from Dec. 1–18. The winning window went to Gori Julian and Associates with 304 likes. The winner was announced on the Edwardsville’s Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

For pictures from this event and others, check out “Edwardsville Parks and Recreation” on Facebook!

