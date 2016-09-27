Donates Proceeds to Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation in Recognition of National Mesothelioma Awareness Day

EDWARDSVILLE - In recognition of Mesothelioma Awareness Day today, Gori Julian & Associates and Global Brew Tap House announced they will donate $20,093 to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation (MARF). This donation represents all proceeds raised at the recent Oktoberfest event Gori Julian & Associates co-hosted with Global Brew in Edwardsville City Park, Saturday, September 17.

Global Brew donated $2,000 of the total from beer sales with the remaining funds being raised from sponsorships, a raffle for a trip to Germany and other activities at the event. Event sponsors included Simmons Hanly Conroy; The Lanier Law Firm; Loellke Plumbing; Hurford Architects, Inc.; Pohlman USA; Cork Tree Creative, Inc.; Signature Bank; Kurowski Shultz; FCB Banks; Hobson & Bradley; Phone Masters; Visionary Wealth Advisors; O’Connell, Tivin, Miller & Burns, LLC; Carrollton Bank; Bella Milano; Stifel and Kaiser Electric.

“We are so grateful to our many sponsors who helped make this year’s event even more successful than last. We will give the proceeds to MARF so they can continue to support families and victims of Mesothelioma through education, advocacy and research. This is a preventable disease that is fatal and senseless. We want to do everything we can to inform people about the cause of mesothelioma and how so much more research and advocacy is needed to help find a cure,” said Randy Gori, founding partner at Gori Julian & Associates, Inc.

In basic medical terms, mesothelioma is a rare cancer in which cells of the mesothelium (a membrane that covers and protects most of the internal organs of the body) become abnormal and malignant. The only known cause of mesothelioma in the United States is asbestos.

In addition to a wide selection of German beer and food, Global Brew’s Edwardsville Oktoberfest was punctuated with live music, a photo booth with themed props and an onsite raffle that tempted Oktoberfest visitors with a seven-day trip for two to Germany with brewery tours.

“The crowd and the sponsors this year were amazing – this event just keeps getting better and better. The community loves this event and we’re so glad to co-host it,” said Ryan High, owner of Global Brew. “This was an opportunity for people to enjoy the season, great food and seasonal beer - all while supporting a wonderful cause.”

“We are pleased with our ability to pull in the interests of so many area residents who wanted to stand by our side in supporting the fight against mesothelioma,” said added Gori. “We had a great crowd, with wonderful weather and plan to do it again next year with even more enthusiasm so we can continue to help spread awareness for this important cause.”

Gori Julian & Associates has recovered more than $2 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle cases in occupational disease and pharmaceutical litigation. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 888.362.6890.

Global Brew has four locations – Edwardsville, IL, O’Fallon, IL, Rock Hill, MO and most recently West Des Moines, IA. More information on Global Brew, their events and beer can be found at www.GlobalBrew.com or on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/GlobalBrew.

Gori Julian & Associates, located at 156 North Main Street in downtown Edwardsville, was formed in summer 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian. For more information, please call 877-456-5419 or visit http://www.gorijulianlaw.com.

