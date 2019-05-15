EDWARDSVILLE – Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. has announced the latest accomplishment of attorney Jason Epps. Epps was recently named to the 2019 National Trial Lawyers “Top 40 Under 40.”

A prestigious invitation-only organization, membership to The National Trial Lawyers “Top 40 Under 40” is determined through nominations from peers, third-party research and an extensive objective review process. Membership is extended only to the select few attorneys under 40 years of age who demonstrate excellent trial results, qualifications and leadership. The “Top 40 Under 40” group strives for ongoing improvement in their respective areas of expertise through advocacy training, networking opportunities and high-quality educational programs.

“We are so proud of Jason for his dedication and for receiving this impressive honor,” said Randy Gori, founding partner of Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. “Since joining us in 2013, Jason has consistently gone above and beyond both for his clients and for his own professional development.”

Epps is licensed to practice law in Illinois, Missouri and Minnesota, specializing in asbestos, product liability and plaintiff personal injury litigation.

About Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.

Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. was formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, P.C., or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll-free at 877.456.5419.

