EDWARDSVILLE – Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. today announced that partner D. Todd Mathews has been named a member of the Plaintiff Executive Committee for the Smith & Nephew BHR Hip Implant Multi District Litigation (MDL 2775) by the Honorable Judge Catherine C. Blake of the United States District Court of Maryland.Judge Blake appointed Mathews to serve on the Plaintiff Executive Committee to help lead the litigation for all cases filed throughout the country in Federal Courts. Allegations have been made that Smith & Nephew BHR implants breakdown over time causing bone and tissue necrosis, toxic damage and the formation of pseudo tumors.

Numerous studies have shown the need for revision surgeries in 11.76 percent of the patients who received this device in the first 7 years of the implant’s life. In some studies that number increases to 14.5 percent in the first 10 years of the life of the implant. These number get significantly higher for women, where studies indicate that as much as 26 percent of the female population receiving the implants develop problems requiring additional surgery or in many cases numerous surgeries to resolve the injuries.

As a member of the Plaintiff Executive Committee, Mathews will be working to prepare the cases for trial through conducting discovery, participating in depositions and presenting arguments to the court. Additionally, he will continue to work with clients in attempting to hold the defendants responsible for the alleged wrongdoing. At Gori Julian & Associates, Mathews is a partner and head of the firm’s Mass Tort and Class Action Litigation Departments.

About Gori Julian & Associates

Gori Julian & Associates was formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian and since has recovered more than $2.5 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure.

