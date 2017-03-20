EDWARDSVILLE – Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. today announced that attorney D. Todd Mathews has been named to lead the Atrium Hernia Mesh Multi District Litigation by Judge Landya B. McCafferty of the United States District Court of New Hampshire.

Judge McCafferty appointed Mathews to a five member Plaintiffs' Executive Committee to lead the litigation for all cases filed throughout the country in Federal Courts. Allegations have been made that Atrium’s C-Qur Hernia Mesh gets stuck to the bowels and other parts of the body, increasing the risk of causing serious injuries, such as organ perforation and gastric ulcers.

“A highly qualified and diverse Executive Committee has been established by the court to ensure plaintiffs will have the best possible representation moving forward throughout this litigation.

Having the court place their faith in me and the others appointed to oversee this litigation is a huge honor and responsibility,” said Mathews. “The injuries these plaintiffs have suffered are horrific. I certainly plan to honor the court and the victims of this product by working hard and doing everything in my power to see that justice prevails.”

As a member of the Executive Committee, Mathews will be working to prepare the cases for trial through conducting discovery, participating in depositions and presenting arguments to the court. Additionally, he will continue to work with clients in attempting to hold the defendants responsible for the alleged wrongdoing. At Gori Julian & Associates, Mathews is head of the firm’s Mass Tort and Class Action Litigation Departments.

About Gori Julian & Associates

Gori Julian & Associates was formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian and since has recovered more than $2.5 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans and Washington, D.C. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle cases in occupational disease and pharmaceutical litigation. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit http://www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 888.362.6890.

