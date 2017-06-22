EDWARDSVILLE – Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. today announced that attorney D. Todd Mathews has been named a member of the Plaintiff Steering Committee for the Mirena (PTC) Products Liability Litigation Multi District Litigation by the Honorable Judge Paul A. Engelmayer of the United States District Court, Southern District of New York. Judge Engelmayer appointed Mathews to serve on the Plaintiff Steering Committee to lead the litigation for all cases filed throughout the country in Federal Courts. Allegations have been made that Mirena, an intrauterine birth control device, causes a condition known as Pseudotumor Cerebri (PTC) or Intracranial Hypertension (IH).

“While Bayer has been aware of this issue for decades, they have failed to warn of the condition to the medical community and consumers. Being a husband and father I am deeply concerned by the number of drugs and devices that have become problematic in the recent past,” said Mathews. “Recently, we have seen numerous birth control products and feminine hygiene products causing horrific consequences for the wonderful women of this country. This has to stop. I am proud to stand side by side with some of the best women and men in the legal profession to continue to fight these multi-billion dollar companies.”

As a member of the Plaintiff Steering Committee, Mathews will be working to prepare the cases for trial through conducting discovery, participating in depositions and presenting arguments to the court. Additionally, he will continue to work with clients in attempting to hold the defendants responsible for the alleged wrongdoing. At Gori Julian & Associates, Mathews is head of the firm’s Mass Tort and Class Action Litigation Departments.

About Gori Julian & Associates

Gori Julian & Associates was formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian and since has recovered more than $2.5 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit http://www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 888.362.6890.

