EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville-based law firm, Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. announced today that they have signed on to be a Patron Sponsor of the American Cancer Society's (ACS) Metro-East Farm to Table event in 2016. This is Gori Julian & Associate's first year sponsoring the ACS Metro East Farm to Table event, which supports research, patient services, early detection, treatment and education for those persons who face cancer. As a sponsor, Gori Julian & Associates is stepping up to be a leader for the ACS in its community. Gori Julian & Associates is a strong supporter of the American Cancer Society raising $93,000 in 2013 as hosts of the American Cancer Society's Mardi Gras Ball. "This investment in the ACS Metro-East Farm to Table event is an investment in an organization that impacts so many people in our community," said Randy Gori of Gori Julian & Associates. "We take a strong stand on caring for those in our community, so partnering with a highly trusted source for cancer information like the ACS is another investment in the families in our communities. We're proud to partner again with the ACS." August 25, 2016 and will feature different beverages and brews from local distilleries, upscale wines and freshly crafted cocktails by talented mixologists, as well as delicious farm to table cuisine championed by local executive chefs. The event will also feature an exceptional silent and live auction, inspiring speakers, live entertainment and more. For more information on the event, visit their website at The ACS Metro-East Farm to Table Event is set forand will feature different beverages and brews from local distilleries, upscale wines and freshly crafted cocktails by talented mixologists, as well as delicious farm to table cuisine championed by local executive chefs. The event will also feature an exceptional silent and live auction, inspiring speakers, live entertainment and more. For more information on the event, visit their website at http://www.cancer.org/ or check them out on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ AmericanCancerSociety For more information about Gori Julian & Associate's upcoming event sponsorships, visit Gori Julian's website at http://www.gorijulianlaw.com Gori Julian & Associates has recovered more than $2 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle cases in occupational disease and pharmaceutical litigation. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 888.362.6890 Gori Julian & Associates was formed in summer 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian. For more information, please call 877-456-5419