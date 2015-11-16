Gori Julian & Associates acquiring satellite offices throughout the U.S. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Expansion to accommodate rapid growth and continued efforts to support local communities: Investing $1 million in Downtown St. Louis EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville-based law firm, Gori Julian & Associates, PC, recently announced plans to open four new office spaces throughout the United States in 2016 to accommodate the firm's rapid growth. Gori Julian & Associates has experienced tremendous growth over the last six years, acquiring four offices in the Edwardsville area.



The first investment will be in St. Louis, Mo. with a recent acquisition of a building in downtown St. Louis located at 1133 Pine Street. The firm today announced plans of a major renovation with the intentions of opening a satellite office in the building around May of 2016. Gori Julian & Associates plans on investing roughly $1 million dollars in improvements to the St. Louis office building using union labor with intentions of adding office space, apartments and lofts, and possible retail space. Gori Julian & Associates plans on moving at least five of its lawyers and staff into the new downtown St. Louis location.



“This is an incredibly exciting adventure for us,” said Randy Gori of Gori Julian & Associates. “At Gori Julian, we strongly believe in actively supporting our community, and we are committed to the St. Louis area. By building an office in the downtown area, not only do we intend to file more cases in St. Louis, but we will also be bringing more jobs to St. Louis and investing in the future of the downtown area.”



The five-story building was originally built in 1902 and is known in St. Louis as the Advocate Building. Its previous occupancy uses were for law offices, a bar and a title company.



Gori added, “My staff and I have handled thousands of cases in St. Louis city, more than any other local asbestos firm in the nation. The new office has its own parking lot and is only a block away from the city courthouse, less than four blocks from the federal courthouse and right next to St. Louis University School of Law.”



For more information about Gori Julian & Associate’s upcoming move visit Gori Julian’s website at http://www.gorijulianlaw.com.



While the firm is headquartered in Illinois, Gori Julian & Associates is truly a nationwide firm as it has represented victims of asbestos exposure located throughout the country. The firm also handles cases in occupational disease, pharmaceutical litigation, products liability litigation, personal injury and more.

Gori Julian & Associates was formed in summer 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian. For more information, please call 877-456-5419.